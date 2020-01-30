With season 1 of The Witcher having delivered the goods, fans are eagerly anticipating the further adventures of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri. Season 2 might be a way off yet, but Netflix is determined to keep the flame burning during the long wait. At the start of the year, we heard whispers that they were planning an animated movie following the franchise’s ancillary characters. We now know that this will be The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and will be created by the animation studio behind Legend of Korra.

Even more details have come to light this week, though, as there’s an official page for the movie on Netflix, which comes with a synopsis that reads as follows:

“Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through his law of surprise.”

Furthermore, an official Netflix Twitter account says that the film will “take us back to a new threat facing the continent.” The news that Vesemir will be the focus here though will be music to fans’ ears. Most of The Witcher‘s characters are older than they look (Geralt and Yennefer are both about 100), but Vesemir really is ancient, and could be 300-400 years old.

This might indicate two things. The first is that Theo James, who briefly played a young Vesemir in season 1, may return to voice him in the show. The second is that if they’re laying the groundwork for the character now, he’s almost certainly going to play a major role in season 2. That’d be a big time-jump and would necessitate recasting the part, and while there are a lot of great actors who’d kick ass in the role, I have to admit that the fan casting of Mark Hamill is pretty spot-on.

No word yet on when The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will hit Netflix, but if it has its own page on the service, it should be sooner rather than later.