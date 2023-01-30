With time running out, desperate DCU diehards throw their last-minute fan-castings at James Gunn

Here we go, DC fans, what we’ve been waiting weeks for is finally upon us. New co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn has been promising all month that he would unveil the first wave of announcements for his shiny new DCU sometime in January. Well, with just two days to go at the time of writing, we can be sure that these exciting updates will be dropping any moment.

So with time running out before the DCU starts officially taking shape, desperate diehards are busy throwing their last-minute fan-castings in Gunn’s direction. Over on the DC_Cinematic subreddit, user u/LOSERliam shared their hopes for how the rebooted Justice League will look under the guidance of Gunn and producing partner Peter Safran. And what they came up with seems to have won the approval of fellow fans.

Image via DC Comics

The ambitious DCU prediction speculates that Gunn will hire a mix of legacy DC stars, hot up-and-comers, and many of his favorite frequent collaborators. Among the more notable of the Redditor’s fan-casts are The White Lotus‘ Theo James as Batman, Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Booster Gold, Scream‘s Mason Gooding as Nightwing and Jenna Ortega as Raven, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Martian Manhunter, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s Maria Bakalova as Supergirl.

Other feasible possibilities include Zoe Saldaña as Wonder Woman, considering that Gunn has admitted he’ll find roles for all his Guardians pals in the DCU eventually. A return for Keanu Reeves as Constantine has also previously been reported, and we all know Jason Momoa seems destined to swap Aquaman for Lobo. Upcoming He-Man and the Masters of the Universe lead Kyle Allen is also a pretty inspired choice for the Flash (preferably Wally West).

Stay tuned to James Gunn’s socials, people, as we await the all-important DCU news.