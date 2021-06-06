Zack Snyder Says Black Adam Could Fit Into His SnyderVerse

Warner Bros. and DC Films have been so indecisive about the short and long-term future of their comic book blockbusters that it took seven years just to officially give the franchise a name, with the DC Extended Universe never actually being confirmed as the shared mythology’s moniker by anyone from either studio until HBO Max launched last year.

That’s incredible to think about, but also not very surprising when you consider the state of the lore. Zack Snyder’s time at the helm of the DCEU is done, unless something drastic changes, but his fingerprints are still all over the upcoming slate. He cast Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, both of whom will be getting at least one more solo outing, while another two actors he hired will be teaming up next year when Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne and Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen traverse the multiverse in The Flash.

He’s also listed as an executive producer on James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, so as hard as the execs might try to distance themselves from his Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, fans aren’t going to forget. There’s been a lot of scuttlebutt over Dwayne Johnson potentially stepping in to save the SnyderVerse starting with Black Adam, and while the filmmaker revealed that it was news to him, he did admit that he could see the antihero operating within his framework.

“Yeah no, I mean, I think he could fit in the world, so it’s interesting. In the Flash movie, you’re gonna see my Batman, and…I don’t know.”

Of course, that vague response is far from a guarantee that it’ll happen, and we more than likely won’t know for sure which pocket of the DCEU Black Adam occupies until it releases next summer, but no matter how things turn out, you can bet that SnyderVerse supporters will be keeping the tiniest embers of that particular flame alive for as long as possible.