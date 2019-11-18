Zack Snyder Now Pushing For The Snyder Cut Of Justice League

It’s hard to believe that it’s now been over 2 years since Zack Snyder’s Justice League hit theaters and completely sunk Warner Brothers’ chances at establishing a full-blown, Marvel-level cinematic universe. But despite the box office bombing and the tumultuous production process, this anniversary has initiated what may very well be the biggest wave of support for the Snyder Cut the folks over at WB have ever seen.

While the Watchmen and Batman V Superman director ended up receiving sole credit on the project, it was actually Avengers writer Joss Whedon who played the biggest role in the final layout of the film; unfortunately, Snyder had to take a personal hiatus after the sudden and tragic loss of his daughter. Of course, Whedon’s extensive reshoots tampered with Snyder’s original plans for the film, and fans have been incredibly eager for WB to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut ever since.

The movement has recently gained more traction than just your everyday comic book fan, however. Megastars including Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds, and most recently, Ben Affleck (Batman) have all expressed support for the release. Snyder, however, has been abnormally quiet…that is, until now.

You can go ahead and check out his recent pair of Tweets down below:

It seems that after two years, this strange movement has finally started to make its mark. And thanks to insight from film critic Grace Randolph, we know that discussions are apparently underway to release the director’s cut.

Unfortunately, though, it isn’t looking like Warner Brothers is considering a theatrical release for the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Instead, it may very well end up on their upcoming streaming service with HBO, HBO Max. But at this stage, folks will just be happy to see it regardless of whether it’s on the big or small screen.