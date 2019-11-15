Zack Snyder Shares New Aquaman Photo From His Justice League Cut

The groundswell of support behind the now-mythical Snyder Cut of Justice League only continues to grow, with fans even marking the two-year anniversary of the movie’s theatrical release by increasing their presence on social media and demanding that the director’s original vision is finally completed and released.

Snyder himself is one of the driving forces behind the movement, with the original architect of the DC Extended Universe frequently releasing new concept art, set photos or still images from the project that were left on the cutting room floor once Joss Whedon stepped in to reshoot huge amounts of Justice League following Snyder’s abrupt departure in the wake of a family tragedy.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa seems to be one of the few to have actually seen the Snyder Cut and only has high praise for the original version of the movie. And now, Zack Snyder has taken to social media to drop yet another unreleased image from Justice League, this time showing Momoa in character as Arthur Curry.

It almost seems as if all of the pieces are falling into place for the Snyder Cut to finally see the light of day. With HBO Max on the horizon, the upcoming streaming service will be looking for some high-profile titles to draw in audiences in the wake of some serious competition from the likes of Netflix, Amazon Primes and Disney Plus, and releasing the director’s original cut of Justice League would certainly generate some huge publicity in the wake of the online fan campaigns.

Tom Holkenborg, better known as Junkie XL, also recently admitted that he finished the score for Snyder’s Justice League, having been replaced by Danny Elfman when the production underwent massive behind-the-scenes upheaval. Even Ryan Reynolds has been getting in on the action, and with each passing day it looks as though the Snyder Cut gets one step closer to becoming a reality.