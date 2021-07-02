Zack Snyder Reportedly Wants To Take Army Of The Dead Franchise Into Space

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead had an awful lot going on, to the extent that there were several teases and hints that would have been massive revelations in another movie, but were instead glossed over and barely mentioned at all.

Even at 148 minutes, Netflix’s apocalyptic action blockbuster still left a lot of doors wide open, several of which will presumably be explored in either upcoming prequel Army of Thieves and animated companion series Lost Vegas, possibly even both. It’s hard to be mad at the film for dangling so many tantalizing plot threads without pulling on them, though, when it gifted us with the glorious sight of a zombie wearing a helmet and cape, brandishing a spear and riding an undead horse into battle for no other reason that sh*ts and giggles.

A direct sequel hasn’t been given the green light as of yet, but Snyder already knows where he wants to take it, while we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix were developing Enola Holmes 2 long before it was confirmed – that a future entry in the mainline Army of the Dead franchise could be heading to outer space.

Space zombies sounds like exactly the sort of thing Zack Snyder would love to dive into, and there’s an easy way to get there that makes perfect sense within the bonkers context of the mythology. At the very beginning, it’s revealed the Alpha zombie is being transported from Area 51, so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to imagine the next Army of the Dead explaining that the secretive facility stumbled across the virus on an intergalactic mission of some kind. And again; space zombies.