Zack Snyder reveals the only MCU reboot he’d considering directing, but don’t tell him it’s already in the works

With James Gunn helming a new era for DC and Marvel facing DCEU-like embarrassment at the box office, the superhero movie genre is starting to feel like it’s very own multiverse of madness. So maybe we shouldn’t be shocked that Zack Snyder has revealed he’d be open to directing a Marvel film.

But one and only one, that is. The Snyderverse architect explained in an interview with THR, to promote his new sci-fi epic for Netflix, Rebel Moon, that he’s not interested in doing any more superhero films for the time being. Unless a certain opportunity came his way courtesy of Kevin Feige. Specifically, Snyder would be very tempted to join his former competition if they asked him to make a Daredevil and Elektra movie, preferably based on Frank Miller’s Elektra Lives Again comic. “But that’s it,” he said, drawing a line in the sand.

Snyder’s dream project might be a Daredevil and Elektra movie, but unfortunately for him this reboot is already happening… twice over, in fact. Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear is, of course, a regular player in the MCU these days, and will soon star in Daredevil: Born Again, a Disney Plus relaunch of the beloved Netflix series that shares its name with another iconic Frank Miller comic. Meanwhile, the original cinematic Elektra, Jennifer Garner, is reprising her role in next July’s Deadpool 3.

In other words, don’t expect Snyder to pull a James Gunn and switch sides by buddying up with Kevin Feige to bring Daredevil back to the screen. Maybe he had a slight window of opportunity there, when Born Again went back to the drawing board amid some creative differences, but that’s now passed. Loki season 2’s Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are now spearheading the show.

In other words, don’t expect Snyder to have a future at either Marvel or DC for the foreseeable, but luckily for his devoted fans, the Rebel Moon universe looks to be just beginning over at Netflix.