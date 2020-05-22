Zack Snyder Shares First Full-Color Photo Of Ryan Choi In Justice League Snyder Cut

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is a go, with Warner Bros. finally announcing the news this past Wednesday that the much-discussed director’s edition of the DC team-up movie will arrive on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021. The filmmaker’s already teasing the goods, too, with this new shot of a comic book character who’ll be featuring in his cut: Ryan Choi AKA the third Atom.

Snyder has shared a couple of black-and-white shots of actor Orion Lee in the role before now, but this is our first full-color look at him as Choi. Lee is credited in the theatrical version of JL, but as S.T.A.R. Labs Scientist (he also only appears as a background player). Clearly though, in Snyder’s cut, he’ll get a little bit of screentime and an actual name.

“This will be fun,” Zack captioned in the image when he posted it to Vero.

Since Snyder shot Justice League, The CW has introduced their own version of Ryan Choi into the Arrowverse. Osric Chau appeared as the character in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. He’s yet to take on the mantle of the Atom from Ray Palmer, though. Likewise, we wouldn’t expect Choi to become the super-shrinking hero in the movie, either. But it’ll still please the fans to have another DC name in there.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as it’s officially titled, is going to be a mammoth enterprise, with it expected to clock in at around 4 hours long, though there’s a chance it may be split into six more easily-digestible chapters. WB is said to be entrusting Snyder with $20-30 million in order to finish post-production on his film as well, including VFX and the score. Meanwhile, the six lead stars may provide some fresh material in the form of additional dialogue, too.