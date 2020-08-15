Zack Snyder’s Justice League Might Be Getting A New Title

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign never strayed too far from the headlines, even when a lot of folks assumed that it was just wishful thinking by a dedicated group of fans. While it was never going to be as simple as Warner Bros. just unlocking a top-secret safe and removing Snyder’s unseen version of Justice League from the vault and releasing it to the public, there was still a wide-held belief that we’d never get to see it.

Of course, that all changed when the near-mythical cut of the DCEU’s notorious misfire was announced to be heading to HBO Max, with the press release seeming to confirm the official title as Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Neither the studio nor the filmmaker himself have publicly mentioned the title, but the recently-released panel schedule for the upcoming DC FanDome event may have revealed a minor change to the name.

As per the schedule, the panel is listed as being for The Snyder Cut of Justice League, which isn’t exactly an earth-shattering alteration, but if it turns out to be the official moniker, then it appears that Warner Bros. are continuing to lean into the long-running online campaign as they double down on fan service to appease the people that have been destroying their copies of Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut.

Then again, it might just be a matter of optics, because despite HBO Max announcing it as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the vast majority of fans were still referring to it as the Snyder Cut anyway. No matter what they end up calling it, expectations are already through the roof, and based on the images and footage that the director has been dropping so far, DC FanDome is poised to offer some huge new reveals about the all-new Justice League.