Zombieland 2 Star Reportedly Eyed For Rebecca In Resident Evil Reboot

There’ve been a lot of reports coming out regarding possible casting choices for the hugely anticipated Resident Evil reboot and now, it seems a Zombieland: Double Tap star is being eyed for the role of Rebecca Chambers.

Rebecca was initially introduced as a supporting character in the first Resident Evil game back in 1996. She was a young officer with the S.T.A.R.S. police unit and found herself trapped in a mansion filled with zombies. Later in 2002, she was the protagonist of the prequel game Resident Evil Zero, which depicted the events prior to that horrific ordeal. In Zero, she’s separated from her team and partnered with escaped convict Billy Coen to survive. Now, it seems she’ll make her big screen debut in the upcoming reboot and we’re hearing of one actress that’s being eyed for the part.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us a new Scream movie was in development and Han would return to the Fast & Furious franchise, both of which have since been confirmed – Zombieland: Double Tap star Zoey Deutch, who played Madison in the film, is under consideration for the role. Though it’s said that the studio is looking at other candidates as well.

Of course, Deutch isn’t the only Zombieland actress linked to the project. Abigail Breslin, who starred in both Zombieland and its sequel, is reportedly being eyed to take on the part of Jill Valentine. Meanwhile, we also know that Titans star Brenton Thwaites is up for Chris Redfield and Castlevania‘s Theo James is being looked at to play Albert Wesker. Nothing’s been locked in just yet, mind you, but this lineup would certainly be an impressive cast for the film.

Tell us, though, do you think Zoey Deutch would be a good choice to play Rebecca Chambers? If not, who do you want to see take the role in the Resident Evil reboot? Sound off below with your thoughts.