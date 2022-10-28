All Wu-Tang Clan Members and their real names

The legendary Wu-Tang Clan is one of the biggest names in rap music. The group is a hip-hop institution, and many of its members have gone on to become legendary names in their own right, meaning that any history of rap music must feature at least a mention of the Clan.

But who is in the Wu-Tang Clan, and what are the performers’ real names? Here is everything you need to know.

What is the Wu-Tang Clan?

Wu-Tang Clan was formed in New York in 1992 when RZA and Ghostface Killah decided to expand their collaboration and create a full band. The group’s first single, the independently released “Protect Ya Neck,” quickly turned the group into an underground sensation. The group released its first album in 1993, titled Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). This album got rave reviews and quickly cemented itself as a classic rap album. Since then, the group has released six other studio albums. Their most recent release, an EP called Wu-Tang: Of Mics and Men, landed in 2019 to tie in with the Showtime documentary of the same name.

Who is in the Wu-Tang Clan, and what are their real names?

Wu-Tang Clan has 10 members. While some of these members are household names in their own right, some are mostly only known as Wu-Tang members. It should be noted that Cappadonna was originally not a member of the band but a close associate of the group. He didn’t become a full member until after the group had established itself.

The ten members and their real names are: