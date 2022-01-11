Billie Eilish TikTok feud reaches new levels

Billie Eilish, the largely successful singer-songwriter, has joined an online feud between Charlie Puth and Benny Blanco regarding some on-the-nose insults that Blanco hurled at Puth in a TikTok video. Benny Blanco shared a TikTok video that branded Puth “a f****** loser.”

Ever since, Blanco has relentlessly attacked Puth on TikTok in numerous videos for any slight imperfection — from his hair to his music. However, in the past, Blanco and Puth worked together and featured in an Instagram Live, which has led to speculation that the online dispute is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Back and forth, Blanco and Puth ‘stitched’ TikTok videos and responded to the harassment/outrage that each of them felt interchangeably at one point or another. The arguing has gained such notoriety that Billie Eilish found the need to intervene. She took to TikTok and called out Blanco on his cruel mistreatment of Puth.

After months of abuse, Puth finally addressed the fact that he had been subjected to unrelenting insults by Blanco. In a video shared on November 9, Puth said:

You know, man, these videos were really funny at first. I don’t exactly know why you’ve been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings. I used to look up to you and I don’t know where all this is coming from. Charlie Puth on TikTok

The call-out never impacted Blanco’s desires to ridicule and humiliate Puth. Blanco answered the video promptly with a follow-up post of his own. He said:

I know why I made this video, because you’re a f****** loser. Look at you: you sit in a room all day and make TikToks. Dude, what the hell’s wrong with you? Look at your hair. It looks like you’ve got a toupee or a wig on or something. Get a grip and get a f****** haircut. Benny Blanco via TikTok

It seemed that all of the back-and-forth bickerings had attracted the attention of pop icon, Billie Eilish, who found it necessary to take a stand with Puth and oppose Blanco. Eilish waded into the argument on her own terms, saying: “What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing. Literally, the same thing.”

Puth expressed his gratitude toward Eilish for her support in rallying with him during these difficult times and defending his reputation. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Puth said, “Thank you.” Since it was uploaded, Eilish’s video has received more than 12M views.

A video posted on Blanco’s TikTok account in honor of New Year showed a random selection filter over his head as an automated voice-over said: “Whatever this filter tells me to do in 2022, you guys hold me accountable for it because I’ll do it.”

The random options then stop at “make up with Charlie Puth,” — edited purposely to fit the circumstances — and prompt Blanco to spit out his canned beverage.

Captioning the latest in his ongoing saga of Puth-themed uploads, Blanco wrote: “there’s always next year.”

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish continues to grow in the public eye as the news recently broke that she — alongside Kanye West — will potentially headline Coachella 2022.