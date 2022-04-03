BTS look dapper and dynamite on the 2022 Grammys red carpet

This is not a drill — BTS have finally descended upon the 2022 Grammys red carpet and they might already be the best-dressed men of the event.

Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, RM, Jin, and J-Hope co-ordinated their suits but still chose to differ slightly from one another. V and RM opted for a smooth brown suit with vivid purple undershirts, while Jungkook and Jimin donned sharp, navy ensembles.

In comparison, Suga and J-Hope brought out their inner *NSYNC with all-white looks, and Jin stood out on his own with a tan get-up, helping to tie the superstar group together. Additionally, all seven members rocked lapels of various colors and sizes, making for one of the most dapper group looks of the evening.

BTS on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet 1 of 4

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

Despite their world domination, BTS only snagged one nomination at this year’s event — Best Duo/Group Performance for their 2021 mega-hit “Butter”. Fans shouldn’t fret, though, as the Bangtan boys will be taking the stage to perform during tonight’s ceremony.

Their nomination for “Butter” marks the group’s second-ever nod at the Grammys, after being nominated in the same category last year for 2020’s “Dynamite”. However, the group lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s pop powerhouse “Rain On Me”.

As stars continue to flock to the red carpet, a slew of awards have already been given out. Foo Fighters have won every single award they were nominated for, just days after the shock passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins, and Kanye West has won two awards, despite being barred from performing at the ceremony.