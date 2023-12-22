How many BTS songs are there?

At this point in time, there is simply no debate about who the most popular musical group in the world is. For years, BTS has solidified itself as the undeniable front-runner, both in the Eastern and Western industries alike.

While many of us here on the western side of the globe attribute their success to a phenomenon that only came about during the pandemic, thanks to hits like “Dynamite” and “Butter,” that couldn’t be farther from the truth. BTS has been around for more than a decade, and their success did not come out of thin air.

Blood, sweat, and tears were quite literally shed by the seven members on their road to stardom, especially in an industry where the standards appear to be limitless. However, longevity isn’t a concept that many K-Pop groups are familiar with, so naturally, BTS has garnered quite an impressive discography over the years.

How many songs does BTS have?

BTS has over 230 songs in its discography, spanning all of its nine studio albums, seven compilation albums, singles, and soundtrack appearances. Overall, the group has around 130 non-single songs across its albums, 43 singles as lead artists, five soundtrack appearances, nine singles as featured artists, and two promotional singles.

While this is undoubtedly a lot to take in, keep in mind that BTS debuted in June 2013. Considering their longevity, the number of songs could not have been low. What’s more, if we were to count all the EPs and albums from each individual member before their enlistment, the number of songs would be even higher.

In the end, BTS’s discography is capable of making any musician envious. Several of their albums and singles have topped the global charts, and even amidst their break, the group’s popularity isn’t expected to cease anytime soon – not even in the next two years without them.

Thankfully, fans can still bask in the knowledge that they always have plenty of music to enjoy – even if it means listening to the same albums time and time again. But we’re okay with that.