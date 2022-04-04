BTS fans have taken to social media to air their anger as the K-Pop outfit faced another loss at the Grammys. Following their loss in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance category, #Scammys has begun to trend on social media thanks to the ever-vigilant BTS fans calling the outcome a robbery.

BTS went up against tough competition at this year’s awards, including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and the category’s eventual winner, Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More.”

Of course, this loss has ignited the BTS Army, who felt “Butter” should have been the clear winner netting the boy band their first Grammy with just their second nomination. The group was also nominated for “Dynamite” last year but similarly fell short.

Prior to their loss, the boyband took to the stage at the Grammys performing “Butter” in a showing that most definitely won over new fans. The performance had it all, including a massively viral moment with Olivia Rodrigo before V took to the stage to perform.

Taking to social media, fans have called for a boycott of the Grammys after the loss. You can check out this and more of what fans had to say online below.

idk what i was expecting #fuckthescammys #scammys #GRAMMYs #BTSARMY #BTS y’all have the audacity to use them for views again… my guys already have a hectic schedule for these couple weeks, and you add to it just to end in disappointment pic.twitter.com/hCvT0vpsyv — super tuna enthusiast⁷ ⟬⟭ᴮᴱ♡ (@lixjoonhoney) April 4, 2022

It’s hard having to see them loss something they deserved to win #scammys #nohatetotheartists pic.twitter.com/47pRF1EYRp — Jackie (@4_myself_2) April 4, 2022

KARMA EXISTS, just watch you're heads #scammys pic.twitter.com/MnPlcUBOqA — ^태국 ^jeon♡kim🥀| ia (@Mybabybear_koo) April 4, 2022

