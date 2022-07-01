Worried that you won’t have the perfect song to save you when you’ve been struck by Vecna’s curse? Well, with the power of AI and algorithms, Spotify will generate a special playlist filled with tracks that they believe are perfect when you want to escape the Stranger Things villain.

Spotify announced the “Upside Down Playlist”, a special playlist that contains a curated list filled with your favorite tracks, as well as a few songs featured in Stranger Things. This playlist was created to celebrate one of the most memorable moments from Stranger Things Season 4 – Max escaping Vecna’s grasp when her friends played Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, as well as the upcoming release of Season 4, Vol 2.

In a statement via Spotify’s newsroom, representatives for the platform outlined what was intended with the playlist.

“The Upside Down Playlist takes some of your favorite songs and mixes them with a handful of Stranger Things classics to create a vibe strong enough to ward off Hawkins’ most fearsome foe.”

Be warned, if you plan to have Spotify dictate which songs will save you, don’t expect the top song to be ideal. After all, an algorithm is looking through your listening history to find out which ones will work best for you. Some fans began sharing the first song that appeared on the top of their list, which led to mixed feelings and results.

apparently TISM’s song about teenagers getting pissed rotten will save me from vecna in stranger things.



feels scarily accurate pic.twitter.com/xEw8Dvy8LX — Jamie (@jamie_dunkin) July 1, 2022

This playlist makes kind of sense (there are some random songs on there) BUT Monalisa should definitely be first! I’m for sure escaping Vecna with some Afrobeats! 😭👌🏾#Spotify #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 #strangerthingsseason4 pic.twitter.com/y4UUwRqQbx — Clr✨ (@Clrfwi) July 1, 2022

Out of all the songs that I've played throughout the year, @SpotifyAU thinks that Psy x Suga will most likely save me from Vecna? pic.twitter.com/3Z9FR5Gv5H — Erielle Sudario (@ErielleSudario) July 1, 2022

Ah yes ! Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake will do the trick pic.twitter.com/33IsmopdHS — ig: @fatinearji ✨ (@FatineArji) July 1, 2022

Stranger Things has reintroduced older and classic titles to a new generation, bringing those tracks back to life. It was reported that Kate Bush was earning six-digit figures per week when “Running Up That Hill” was streamed over 1 million times per day.

Bush commented on the newfound attention she has received thanks to the Netflix series, saying that it is exciting but also “quite shocking”.

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 comes out on Netflix on July 1, 2022.