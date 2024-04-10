Stray Kids’ debut date confirmed

It’s hard to remember a time when Stray Kids weren’t topping the South Korean charts and selling out entire stadiums. It seems like a lifetime ago, but if we’re being honest, the pandemic has truly distorted our sense of time. That, and the boys haven’t aged a day since their debut.

Even though it may not feel like it, Stray Kids are indeed a fourth-generation group. In fact, they were one of the first groups to kickstart this new wave of K-pop. Yes, their popularity and talent almost rival those of the third generation, but truthfully, they were the ones who set the high standard that new groups must now meet. To say that Stray Kids truly paved the way for the fourth-gen rookies wouldn’t be an understatement.

However, it truly feels as though they debuted a long time ago — and that isn’t entirely wrong either. As a matter of fact, quite a few new STAYS often mistake Stray Kids as a third-generation group, and we really can’t blame them. That said, let’s go over their debut date and whether or not that truly qualifies them as a fourth-gen group.

When did Stray Kids debut?

Stray Kids debuted on March 25, 2018. Yes, that’s right, the boys just celebrated their sixth year together, making them one of the first Fourth Generation groups in K-pop, which started in 2017 — more or less at least. In all honesty, we’re baffled at how long it’s been since they first reached their debut stage with “District 9.” I can almost see Chan channeling a Kangaroo on the stage of M COUNTDOWN if I keep my eyes closed for long enough.

In those six years, we’ve been gifted with four studio albums, four compilation albums, thirteen extended plays, and two solo albums. The boys have been working ceaselessly to truly hone their craft and deliver the best possible discography they could create — and deliver they did, but not without struggles. Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of controversy surrounding the group — albeit wholly unfair and unwarranted. From members leaving the group down to (fake) relationship scandals, South Korean fans have been relentless.

Thankfully, Stray Kids persevere, and much like their own discography, the boys continue to strive to be better and bigger than ever before. Just this year alone, they’ll be heading on tour, which will be the perfect way to celebrate their sixth year on stage with STAYS who have been with them from day one.

