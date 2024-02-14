When did Woojin leave Stray Kids?

In 2017, the K-pop world took a turn for the better. Every once in a while, a group emerges that completely shatters and staggers us off our feet. In 2011, it was EXO; two years later, BTS; then came GOT7. However, the fourth-generation leaders are undeniably Stray Kids. They’re filling up stadiums and transforming the K-Pop sound in ways that rival BTS’ own full force. Internationally, they’ve also been making their mark in the music world well known.

Recommended Videos

At this point in time, anyone even remotely acquainted with K-pop should feel an ounce of shame for not knowing Stray Kids. However, what they may not know is that Stray Kids was originally a nine-piece group. Unfortunately, Woojin left the group a couple of years later, leaving fans wondering what had happened. Although K-pop fans are not unfamiliar with members leaving their favorite groups, no one initially saw this coming — especially as Woojin was already so well integrated into the music world.

Why did Woojin split from Stray Kids?

Woojin left JYP Entertainment, and consequently, Stray Kids, in 2019 — two years after the group’s debut. Contrary to what many believed and speculated at the time, Woojin allegedly never had any bad blood with any of his former colleagues. Instead, his separation from the group stemmed from his desire to pursue a solo career. So much so, that in 2019, he signed with 10x Entertainment in hopes of finally launching his solo activities.

A year later, upon leaving the group, many so-called fans believed they had found the real reason for Woojin’s departure. An anonymous Twitter user accused Woojin of sexual misconduct — a crime that is often swept under the rug among idols. Since then, the user — who was then discovered to have been Brazilian and not of Korean nationality as they claimed — was accused of defamation, with more than enough evidence to declare Woojin a victim of an anti-fan’s attempt to ruin his image.

Where is Woojin from Stray Kids now?

Ultimately, there is no bad reason behind Woojin’s departure from the group. However, since then, the 26-year-old singer and actor has only released one debut mini-album, “The Moment: A Minor,” in 2021. Despite not releasing any more solo music, Woojin’s name can be seen featured in several original soundtracks, including the highly acclaimed 2021 K-drama Reborn Rich.

Just in 2023, if you were attentive enough, you might have been lucky to catch Woojin in the theatrical production of Sherlock Holmes: The Secret of the Andersons. Albeit it only lasted a couple of nights in September, it is highly unusual for a K-Pop idol to debut himself on the theatre stage, but it happened for a selected lucky few. Here’s to hoping there’s more music for Woojin in the future.