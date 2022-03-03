After topping Billboard charts, Japanese metal band SiM has finally released a full music video of their hit single “The Rumbling,” featured as the opening theme to Attack on Titan’s final season.

Following the release of the song’s full version on Feb. 7, fans can now watch the music video directed by Taiyo Yamamoto on SiM’s YouTube channel, below. It features the live-action band and animated giant imagery from the series.

A 90-second TV version of the song, set to studio MAPPA’s animation, has already amassed over 40 million views on YouTube after it was released in January, alongside the premiere of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. In addition, the TV versions released on streaming, distributed by Pony Canyon, topped U.S. charts in February.

SiM formed in 2004 and released their first album, Silence iz Mine, in 2008. Their fifth and latest LP, Thank God, There are Hundreds of Ways to Kill Enemies, released in 2020.

Pony Canyon announced a limited vinyl release of “The Rumbling” following its success, out May 25.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 continues airing on Crunchyroll and Funimation on Sundays.