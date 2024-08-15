Image Credit: Disney
Image via Universal Pictures
Dream of being an extra in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’? You might not have to wait much longer

Dust off those acting chops. Now's your time.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|

Published: Aug 15, 2024 01:49 pm

Long before Adam Sandler evolved into his current form — namely, a thoroughly talented artist whose top priority is taking care of his friends and family with his work, and who can somehow distinguish himself as a class act in a pair of sweatpants — he was building up his cartoony on-screen persona that would go on to be as treasured as it is loathed.

Happy Gilmore was one of these building blocks, and that came out back in 1996. Now, 28 years later, Netflix is bringing Sandler’s boneheaded golfer back for a sequel, and we mere mortals have the chance to join him in front of the camera.

Indeed, Grant Wilfley Casting, Inc. has put out a call for extras to join Sandler on the set of Happy Gilmore 2.

How to become an extra on Happy Gilmore 2

Auditions are due to take place at the Hyatt Regency Morristown Plaza Ballroom in New Jersey on Aug. 20 between 1:00pm and 8:00pm ET. Filming will take place throughout the state between September and November later this year.

No acting experience is required, and those selected can expect to receive $176 for 10 hours of work, or $216 for eight hours of work if they’re part of SAG-AFTRA.

Exactly how this particular epoch of Sandler might fit into the Happy Gilmore ethos is anyone’s guess. Will the material have evolved with the artist, or might Sandler try and dust off his more classical chops to stay faithful to his younger self?

Whatever the case, Happy Gilmore 2 is happening, and it seems like only a matter of time before this one clambers to the summit of the Netflix Top 10.

