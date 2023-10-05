Latest Netflix News: A Spanish extravaganza jumps to the top of the Netflix charts just in time to start the spooky season off right

What truly makes October the Fall month of our dreams? Is it the overrated pumpkin spiced latte, the fallen leaves, or the winter closet cleanse? Well, technically, all of the above… if it weren’t for the icing on the cake – spooky movies. Nothing screams ‘”Fall is nigh” quite like an unsettling case of nightmares caused by some scary horror films. The good thing is, Netflix has got you covered.

But that’s not all the streaming service is planning on doing. Far from it, in fact. Aside from bringing Umbrella Academy back for a new season, the streaming giant is also set to debut a sizable number of series – some of which come from its latest deal with HBO. It’s quite a bold and daring move for the streamer, but for once, we’re actually thankful for these unexpected decisions. Unfortunately, they come at a price, and you’ll soon come to know all about that.

Nowhere hits the number one spot in global charts, becoming this week’s unexpected feature-length winner

Cr. EMILIO PEREDA/NETFLIX © 2022

To kick off today’s news, we have none other than this week’s undeniable frontrunner: Nowhere. Despite debuting at the same time as the crime drama Reptile – which was far more internationally friendly due to being in English – the Spanish historical drama still took the lead. Headed by Spanish actress Anna Castillo and Tamar Novas, the story has already amassed 43.2 million hours and 23.8 million views since its debut alone. The Iberian peninsula power is now noticeable all across the platform.

Spooky season is here, and so is the scariest vengeance flick to kickstart the best time of the year

Image via Netflix

Some may argue that Christmas is, in fact, the best time of the year, but we at WeGoThisCovered are here to convince you that nothing really beats a good horror or spooky flick. In fact, it appears that Netflix’s audience wholeheartedly agrees with us, especially considering how Don’t Kill Me has surged back onto the charts two years after its release. Despite not receiving the best reviews on Rotten Tomatoes nor excelling in any particular way, it seems that vengeance and bloodthirsty themes are enough to resurrect even the most underrated of films.

A trailer for the upcoming heist thriller Wingwomen was released followed by the highest of praises

Image via Netflix

Not exactly in the Halloween theme, the streaming giant is also investing in more than just horror resurrections. In fact, after the successes of Nowhere, and European hits like La Casa de Papel and Rabo de Peixe, Netflix is also broadening its international offerings, with Wingwomen next in line. This heist thriller is already turning heads with its new trailer. Apart from the alluring French language, the film was also written by Inglourious Basterds star Mélanie Laurent. Allez, France!

David Beckham’s documentary lackluster debut was forgiven by all the knowledge he bid us

Screengrab via Netflix

While he may be a soccer icon and undoubtedly eye-catching, David Beckham just doesn’t hold the same allure when we have a new season of Sex Education to dive into. In an unexpected turn of events, Beckham’s latest docu-series, aptly titled Beckham, was actually severely overshadowed by several other titles. Most notably, Sex Education, which premiered last week, followed by Liebes Kind (or Dear Child, for you English-only fans), and even the month-old One Piece. While it still offered us new insights into the life of one of the most celebrated football players of all time, it seems that fun facts just don’t cut it.

Get your wallets ready for yet another price raise for Netflix’s service

Image via Netflix

While the week is heading in the right way, Netflix had to find a way to compensate for all the new additions, purchases, and international agenda – of course. After all, what better way to celebrate the ending of the SAG strike than to ensure the actors are paid fairly at last? Unsurprisingly, the only way the multinational company found to pay its employees is by allegedly raising the prices – again.

According to several reports, the company will be raising the price of the ad-free plan, which currently stands at $15.49. The streamer has yet to confirm the actual prince increase and its amount, but all Netflix users better get ready for a general hefty increase. Especially if you’re also abiding by Disney Plus’ and Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent price rise. There is just no winning against capitalism.