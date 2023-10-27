Latest Netflix News: An Aussie horror darling and the Teflon Don hit Netflix as the trailer for Bradley Cooper’s Award-contender ‘Maestro’ stuns

We bring you horror, we bring you comedy, we bring you biography, and we bring you true crime. At Netflix, diversity is everything.

What a year it has been so far for cinema and, while Netflix is not exactly at the forefront when it comes to Oscar-buzzy films this season, it’s still got a few aces up its sleeve. Bradley Cooper’s Maestro is definitely up there, with the first trailer for the Leonard Bernstein biopic raising expectations among film buffs for the actor-director’s second movie.

Even if Netflix is not exactly bursting at the seams with award-contenders in 2023, it has just added two of the year’s biggest B-movies to its roster. Other relevant news include a Mafia docu-series for the True Crime aficionados, and a look into the future that might interest those who loved the Suits Renaissance of the last few months.

The year’s most talked-about horror is hitting Netflix across the pond

Image via A24

If you’re a horror fan, chances are you’ve heard about the Australian word-of-mouth box office smash it that is Talk to Me. Boasting a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes from the hearts and minds of 282 critics, this Danny and Michael Philippou film grossed over $90 million worldwide on a $4.5 million budget. After it premiered at Sundance, A24 won the bidding war for the horror gem’s U.S. distribution rights, while Altitude Films nabbed its U.K. release.

Netflix is now getting its own piece of the pie as the Sophie Wilde-led ghost story has made its way to the platform’s U.K.-exclusive catalog just in time for Halloween. Talk To Me is A24’s second highest-grossing title ever, after Everything Everywhere All At Once. The Oscar giant eventually made its way to Paramount Plus in the States, but could Netflix follow in its British counterpart’s footsteps and win the race this time?

The Suits phenomenon is here to stay

Photo via USA Network

Suits‘ record-breaking new life on Netflix is now being used by co-CEO Ted Sarandos as an example of a business model he hopes will become the norm going forward, per The Hollywood Reporter. Netflix and its 247.2-million-strong subscriber pool are a naturally appetizing market for fizzled-out television shows to reenter the cultural conversation.

On an Oct. 18 earnings call, Sarandos was adamant this deal benefits both Netflix, which will increase subscriber count thanks to a larger catalog of classics, and the platforms and companies that lease stale content that could suddenly take over the world again. “We can’t make everything, but we can help you find just about anything,” the executive stated, confirming Netflix is negotiating with “every supplier, including direct competitors.”

Docu-series about the Godfather of New York wins big on Netflix U.S.

Image via Netflix

True Crime is always a dependable genre for Netflix, which has become the indisputable industry leader when it comes to borderline-sensationalist yet highly entertaining documentary media detailing the lives and crimes of the world’s most famous delinquents and felons. It’s no surprise, then, that the platform’s takedown of New York mafia boss John Gotti is currently the most-watched show in the United States.

From the makers of Fear City: New York vs The Mafia, Get Gotti details the FBI’s chase for the Godfather of New York and includes testimonies from federal agents, mobsters, journalists, and prosecutors.

ICYMI, No Hard Feelings is now on Netflix

Photo via Sony

Everyone had an opinion on No Hard Feelings when it came out back in June. Whether you appreciated its attempt to bring back the R-rated comedy, were interested in its deconstruction of modern society’s obsession with sex, were bothered by its problematic premise, or were just itching to watch that infamous Jennifer Lawrence nude scene, you were probably talking about it.

If, instead, you were among the few who did not get a chance to hop on that hot train, worry not. The contentious raunchy comedy is now on Netflix.

Maestro trailer gives first look at director Bradley Cooper’s highly-anticipated sophomore effort

Bradley Cooper is a fantastic actor, and if the initial reaction to Maestro is anything to go by, he’s shaping up to be just as great of a director. A Star Is Born, his debut, was a massive success, culturally, commercially, and critically. While Maestro might not generate as many internet memes sans Lady Gaga, its trailer has everyone raving about Cooper’s growth as a filmmaker.

The best look yet at the Leonard Bernstein biopic features stunning visuals and a major emotional journey for the conductor-composer and his wife Felicia, played by Carey Mulligan. The movie arrives in theaters Nov. 22, and drops on Netflix a little over a month later, a perfect window for Oscar buzz.