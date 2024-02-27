‘Six Triple Eight’ release window, plot, and more

There are so many stories to come out of World War II, and we’ve had so many adaptations of the real life heroism displayed during the war, that it’s almost difficult to believe there are war stories yet to receive attention. But Tyler Perry’s new film, Six Triple Eight, is set to tackle a story few have heard.

When will Six Triple Eight release?

There currently isn’t a firm date for when the film is set to be released, but Netflix’s Tudum has assured us that the film will be available to watch sometime this year. Well, that’s a pretty big time frame, and we don’t even have a trailer yet, so we’ll have to wait until that comes out first before we can get a more accurate release date.

The plot

The film will follow the true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the United States’ only WAC (Women’s Army Corps) unit whose members were of women color. The 855 women were tasked with sorting through all the undelivered mail that had accumulated over the course of three years, and delivering said mail to soldiers on the front lines. All in all, there were 17 million pieces of mail to sort through and put into soldiers’ hands, and the 6888th Battalion accomplished their mission three months ahead of schedule, working under dangerous conditions, in segregated quarters, and without weapons.

The story of these women, and their efforts to raise the morale of soldiers far from home, hasn’t been as widely celebrated as it deserves. However, in recent years, the 6888th has seen greater recognition, having been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden in 2022. Tyler Perry, who’s known for his work on both the big and small screen, promises to shine a light on these unsung heroes, and hopefully draw even more attention to their inspirational tale.

The cast

The film promises a cast full of talent with Kerry Washington, known for her roles in Scandal, Ray, and Django Unchained, taking the lead in an as of yet to be named role. The rest of cast is pretty stacked, with Ebony Obsidian, Susan Sarandon, Milauna Jackson, Sam Waterston, Kylie Jefferson, Dean Norris, Shanice Shantay Sarah Jeffrey, and even Oprah Winfrey.