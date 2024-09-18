Image Credit: Disney
Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer
Photo via Netflix
Category:
Netflix

‘That’s absolutely fine by me’: Richard Gadd confirms the fate of ‘Baby Reindeer’ season 2

Is Donny's story going to continue?
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Sep 18, 2024 05:28 pm

TV fans couldn’t look away from Netflix‘s Baby Reindeer, and Richard Gadd won an Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Emmy for his emotional story. But while it was marketed as a limited series, it can be hard to let go of a successful project, and viewers have wondered whether there could be a second season.

Well, here’s some big news: Gadd shared in an interview with IndieWire at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet that Baby Reindeer is officially over. While fans would be curious to see what Donny’s life is like now that Martha (Jessica Gunning) is in prison, there won’t be more episodes.

When asked about a Baby Reindeer season 2 that could be an anthology or follow Donny further, Gadd said, “No, I don’t think so.” He added, “I’m proud of that ending. I fought real hard for that ending. I really wanted ‘Baby Reindeer’ to end in the way that it did. I really fought for that and I think it couldn’t have ended better.”

Donny (Richard Gadd) visits his parents in episode 7 of Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer'.
Image via Netflix

Gadd also made the smart point that “There’s a full circularity to season one which I love.” Episode 7, which is the Baby Reindeer finale, is so memorable because Donny ends up sitting in a bar and reflecting on his experience with Martha. Since the show began when he was in a bar, this was a striking way to conclude the popular series. It would also be a shame to make a second season and ruin the poetic ending that includes an explanation of why the show is titled Baby Reindeer: because Martha had this stuffed animal when she was a kid, and thought Donny resembled it.

Gadd doesn’t think there is one “correct” way of viewing the Baby Reindeer ending, which is interesting since not a lot of writers would say that. He told The Hollywood Reporter that some say Donny sitting at the bar and finally hearing a voicemail Martha left and glancing up “means he’s a stalker or it means that he’s realized he’s similar to Martha. I’ve seen about seven different interpretations.”

Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer
Screengrab via Netflix

Gunning, who gave an incredible (and Emmy-winning!) performance, told The Radio Times that the seventh and last episode is so powerful because it’s not a happy conclusion. She said, “It’s not a success story, there’s no victory there” and that Donny and Martha are “two lost people.”

It’s definitely tempting to continue a popular TV show, whether the creator/showrunner or streaming service/TV network execs are the ones pushing for more content. IndieWire pointed out that the lack of a second season could be a positive thing, because it may have been hindered by the lawsuit Fiona Harvey launched. But many would say that since this is Gadd’s story, he had to be the one to make the decision, and he appears to be at peace with the way he wrapped it up. The star is still going to bring his artistic voice to the world, though, and he’s working on a drama called Lions, about two brothers.

