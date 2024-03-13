Want to be the next viral conversation starter? Here’s how to get in on ‘Love is Blind’ casting in Detroit

After spending its first few seasons largely on the sidelines of popular reality television, Love is Blind has officially entered the mainstream. The show’s been on the rise among reality fans for several years now, but season 6 may be the juiciest release of the bunch.

That’s led to a massive surge in interest surrounding the show, particularly as fresh drama, details, and controversy spills on a near-daily basis. Nearly every man from season 6 of the series has seen harsh accusations arise surrounding their pre-filming relationships, their behavior during production, and their treatment of the women they matched with. Its led to a lot of chatter, and — while criticism is the leading force in most conversations — any publicity is good publicity, right?

That’s certainly how Netflix seems to see it, as it happily pivots from season 6 to season 7 and beyond. We in the know are already well aware that season 7 will shift locations to Minneapolis, and it seems the official location for season 8 has been revealed as well. It’s a bit too late to get in on the Minneapolis season, but casting is officially open for season 8, which is snatching up singles from Detroit, Michigan.

How to apply for Love is Blind‘s Detroit season

Image via Netflix

Love is Blind is wasting no time in getting future seasons of the Netflix series off the ground. It’s already two seasons ahead, as its current season polishes off its episodes, and viewers are fully expecting a renewal for several more seasons by the end of the year.

Previous seasons of Love is Blind — the American version, that is — have set up shop in Dallas, Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina, and an upcoming stop will head northwards, landing production in Detroit, Michigan, where season 8 will be set.

Anyone interested in applying to take part in the season can do so via a casting call on castingcrane.com, where they’ll answer a series of questions about themselves and their relationship goals, and then be considered for a spot on the season 8 cast. In order to apply, participants must be at least 21 years old, and the season is specifically looking for singles who are “brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship.”

Questions presented to applicants range from the straightforward “what do you do for a living” and “do you want children” to far more complicated questions like “what familial and cultural traditions are important to you that you’d like to carry over into your marriage one day?”

The application process for Love is Blind can take a good while, so don’t expect to hear back right away. Previous participants have discussed a relatively lengthy casting and on-boarding process, but they largely seem satisfied with the results. Its entirely up to you if you want to land at the center of those contentious Love is Blind debates, but if you do — and you hail from Detroit — here’s your chance.