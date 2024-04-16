What is ‘Killing Eve’ about? A guide for the uninitiated

Killing Eve may have only run for four seasons, but it was heralded as some of the best television around at the time of its release. Almost two years to the day since its final episode aired, it’s finally available to watch on Netflix ⏤ but what is the show actually about?

Killing Eve is actually an adaptation of a series of novellas entitled Codename Villanelle. The books focus on Oxana Vorontsova, AKA Villanelle, a Russian woman who catches the attention of an elite group that enlists her as an assassin. Her hits land her on MI5’s radar and Eve Polastri begins pursuing the dangerous hit woman. Those are the cliff notes for the books, and the show stays pretty close to the basic premise although with more of a focus on Eve, hence the title.

What do you need to know before starting Killing Eve?

Image via BBC America

First of all, you should know that this show is as much of a spy thriller as it is a black comedy. If both of those things sound like your cup of tea, then you’re welcome to dive right in and enjoy the ride. For the most part, it juggles both genres really well; the comedy is both funny and dark, while the thriller aspect is… well, thrilling. Be warned, though: there are moments that will make you gasp because of how graphic they are. Villanelle is an assassin, so be prepared for all that comes with that territory.

The plot

Image via BBC America

The show focuses more on Eve, who joins an undercover task force that is focused on finding Villanelle as well as learning as much as possible about the secret organization known as The Twelve for whom she works. On top of that, the show also has a pretty unique approach to its characters. The relationship that develops between Eve and Villanelle becomes a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, it’s actually one of the main reasons why people enjoy watching as much as they do. Though the writing is solid, the lack of diversity in the writing room has been criticized, and it’s easy to see why so many viewers have grown attached to the characters regardless.

The cast

Image via BBC America

The ensemble of a show can really make or break it for some people. Luckily, Killing Eve boasts a talented cast with as many familiar faces as fresh ones, making for a multifaceted viewing experience. Starting with the main cast, we have Sandra Oh of Grey’s Anatomy fame playing the titular Eve with Jodie Comer (Free Guy) playing her foil, Villanelle. The supporting characters include Fiona Shaw’s Carolyn Martens, Kim Bodnia’s Konstantin, and Owen McDonnell’s Niko Polastri. There are plenty more well-known actors who make appearances, but some of them are better left a surprise.

Thus is our brief guide to Killing Eve, which has hopefully given you a rough idea of whether or not you think it will be worth your time. For an even more detailed opinion, we’ve ranked some of the best episodes from all four seasons of this unforgettable drama ⏤ our way of saying yes, it is worth your time, *wink*.

