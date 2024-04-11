Who plays Cressida Cowper in ‘Bridgerton’ and where have I seen her before?

Netflix is set to release Season 3 of Bridgerton in May 2024, stirring excitement among fans who are eager to see if Cressida Cowper will grace the screen once again. Why? Because every show needs that one character whose antics you can’t wait to gossip about.

In the world of Bridgerton, where one’s social standing can make or break their future, Cressida is playing to win. She is always scheming, eye-rolling, and turning heads for all the wrong (and right) reasons. Indeed actress Jessica Madsen brings Cressida to life with a perfect blend of charm and malice.

And if you find yourself experiencing a sense of déjà vu, you are not alone. Madsen has appeared in a variety of British television shows and films over the years.

Where have you seen her before Bridgerton?

One of Madsen’s most notable pre-Bridgerton roles was in the 2017 horror film Leatherface, a prequel to the infamous Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. In the film, Madsen portrayed Clarice, a patient who broke out of the mental institution where the notorious killer Leatherface was being held.

However, her role as Clarice was ultimately a minor one in the overall narrative of the film. She has appeared as Becky in the American action movie, Rambo: Last Blood, and as Annie Knox in the Dark Light movie. You may have also seen her in the British TV series, Tina and Bobby, performing the role of Jenny Cox.

But a lot of you may find Jessica Madsen’s face familiar from another, quite different role. Yes, Madsen has also dabbled in the world of video game acting. In 2017, the same year Leatherface was released, she provided her voice and motion capture for the character of Jessica Miller in the racing video game Need for Speed Payback.

Will Cressida Cowper be back for Bridgerton season 3?

In Bridgerton season 3, Cressida Cowper will have an expanded role compared to the previous seasons, as confirmed by showrunner Jess Brownell. With Penelope and Eloise‘s relationship on the rocks, Cressida may seize the opportunity to further her own interests and manipulate the social dynamics. There is more space for Cressida to step in and fill the void in new ways.

The new season may delve into why she’s not just a one dimensional antagonist and what made Cressida the way she is. Fans can look forward to seeing how Cressida’s increased presence will impact the lives of the other characters and the overall plot of season 3.

