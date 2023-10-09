Castlevania: Nocturne only just came out on Netflix, but fans instantly hoped for a second season. The show follows the hit 2017 show Castlevania, which ran on the same platform for four acclaimed seasons. Based on the video game franchise of the same name, the show followed Trevor Belmont, the latest of a long line of monster hunters, Alucard, the dhampir son of Dracula, and Sypha Belnades, a powerful magician, as they work to oppose Dracula and his demonic forces.

Castlevania: Nocturne occurs sometime after the first series and follows the latest and self-described last of the Belmonts, Richter Belmont, as he works to prevent the reign of a Vampire Messiah who claims he will “eat the sun.” Much like the 2017 show, Castlevania: Nocturne is beautifully animated with a dark tone, a combination most fans clearly can’t get enough of (though an influx of review bombing seems to tell another story). Given Netflix has a history of doing the unexpected when it comes to renewing series, the show’s fate was anything but clear, even with the stellar reviews. That might sound dire, but don’t worry — shortly after its premiere, Castlevania: Nocturne was officially renewed for a second season.

Netflix announced Castlevania: Nocturne’s renewal status shortly after the show’s premiere

Barely a week after the show first aired, Netflix announced a second season of Castlevania: Nocturne was already in production. If that feels like a quick turnaround for a Netflix series renewal, that’s because it is; the recent live adaptation of One Piece took several weeks to get a confirmed second season, and even with the show’s popularity, that was unheard of.

Despite the (undeserved) hate the show is getting, a second season seemed like a given, though it is shocking to see it confirmed so soon — maybe review bombing is the secret to a fast renewal? Little has been revealed about the upcoming second season, but we do know it will premiere on Netflix. The next season will likely pick up where the first one left off and explore more of the French Revolution setting.