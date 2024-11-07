‘Absolute queen behavior’: New Yorker embarks on quest to find iconic runner who downed her booze in the middle of a marathon

The New York City marathon took place over the weekend and hundreds of runners took to the NYC streets to run the iconic 26.2 miles.

Even more people took to the sidelines to cheer on their friends, family, and fellow New Yorkers. Many people make signs which go viral every year for their creativity and hilarity, others bring water and snacks to pass out to the runners as they go by.

But Diana took to the sidelines to pass out something a little more fun.

She decided what the runners needed at mile 22 was a nice, refreshing cup of prosecco, topped off with a piece of candy.

This was a much-needed stop at mile 22, and one woman who partook of the prosecco energy boost really stuck out for Diana. She posted a TikTok asking for the internet to find her the runner who took a video downing the prosecco and smashing the cup on the ground, prepped and ready to run the last four miles of her race.

Diana noted in the video that she thinks she and this mystery runner should be friends and that she was at a bar having a drink for her as she spoke.

TikTok wasted no time hunting for the runner, whose name turned out to be Justine, and people in the comments section became committed to watching this episode of girlhood play out.

The comment section is full of women manifesting that these two NYC Marathon soul mates find each other and people saying that they just love when womanhood plays out exactly like this.

Dozens of people believed that these women were meant to find each other, and they did.

Justine commented under Diana’s video thanking her for getting her through the last four miles of her race, and she posted the video of the duo on the day of the marathon on her own TikTok page. And it’s just as iconic as it sounds.

In the video, Justine takes the cup of prosecco as Diana cheers her on and she follows her instructions as she smashes the cup on the ground and grabs a piece of candy. Everyone in the comment section seems to have found her page through Diana’s video and they all thanked the algorithm for bringing them back for the second half of this saga.

As it turns out, Diana was just one step in Justine’s mission to run the New York City marathon drunk. In another video, Justine recorded every time she was able to get some alcohol from marathon bystanders. It seems like a lot of people thought to bring wine, beer, and all sorts of booze for the athletes in the race.

And it turned out to be a good tactic, since Justine posted a video post-marathon and she seems to have had the time of her life.

According to Euronews, scientifically speaking, running under the influence may not be the best idea. Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it dehydrates you, which is not great under vigorous physical exertion. It also affects heart activity, leading to an increased heart rate and blood pressure, which can be bad for your body and heart during exercise, especially because running already increases your heart rate.

Scientifics aside, it’s certainly a good time. At least it was for Justine. And she even got a new friend out of it.

Here’s hoping that the magic of the internet and New York City allow a wholesome, if not slightly drunk, friendship to unfold.

