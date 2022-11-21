After ‘Tales of the Jedi’ ‘Star Wars’ fans demand a piece of the Dark Side

Tales of the Jedi has been a sizeable hit for Disney Plus. As always with streaming services, exact figures are a closely guarded secret but analytic data suggest that it exceeded expectations to become the second most in-demand show the week it aired and comfortably beat its much high-profile Star Wars rival Andor.

This means that we can begin hoping for more Tales of the Jedi that expands on lesser-known characters in the same way this focused on Christopher Lee’s Count Dooku. The six-episode season showed his gradual disillusionment with the Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic and the moment he committed himself to serving Darth Sidious.

But perhaps a shift in focus would be fun, so why not make the sequel show “Tales of the Sith”?

There’s a ton of fascinating Sith that haven’t gotten their due. Some of their stories have been told in comics and novels, but we’d love to see them explored in animation. One of the most obvious is the mysterious Darth Plagueis, who’s been referenced in Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars:

Or perhaps the training and early missions of The Phantom Menace‘s Darth Maul?

Darth Bane is also a strong candidate:

Or Knights of the Old Republic‘s Darth Revan:

As you can see there’s a huge amount of possible stories to tell, most of them with direct relevance to Darth Sidious’ eventual rise to power in the prequel trilogy. So c’mon Lucasfilm, let Dave Filoni off the leash and let’s go deep into some of the most sinister characters in the Star Wars canon.