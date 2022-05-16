Amber Heard on the mess left on Johnny Depp’s bed: The dogs did it

Finger-severing fights and days-long drug and alcohol binges are just some of the wild allegations that have surfaced during the spectacle of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial currently taking place in Virginia, but the wildest claim by either party may just be the accusation by Depp that his ex literally crapped the bed in order to send him a message.

Heard is now claiming that though there may have been a “present” left in the bed, it was left there not by her, but by a dog named “Boo.”

Amber explaining the fecal matter on the bed – she said one of their dogs had a problem controlling his "bathroom" habits. That dog was in the bed while #AmberHeard and Raquel were packing for Cochella. She says the dog must have left the fecal matter. #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/XnCyPb4TAC — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 16, 2022

Depp’s driver Starling Jenkins III previously took the stand in Depp’s defense and testified that Heard had described the incident as a bad practical joke, but according to the latest transcript of the trial, the Aquaman actor has maintained on the stand that Depp’s dog, Boo, “had bowel control issues for her entire life” and that she did not commit any prank as described by Jenkins.

Heard stated that on the date of the alleged prank, she and a friend left Boo and other dogs in the bed while they packed a suitcase to take to the Coachella music festival. The pair then left the dogs there without taking them to “their designated bathroom break area.”

Heard then stated that she did not say what Jenkins testified to nor did she comment on any prank, stating that at the time she was not in a “pranking mood.”

Heard also confessed that the drive in question, when Jenkins drove her home from the Coachella festival, she had taken a combination of MDMA and psilocybin mushrooms, stating that did not “recommend that combination” to anyone.

Amber Heard testifies she took MDMA and mushrooms at the same time when she went to Cochella – "I highly don't recommend that combination…" #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard pic.twitter.com/wmXNEq4qWy — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 16, 2022

Heard’s testimony has already unleashed scores of online Depp supporters with multiple theories as to how much “biological waste” a Teacup Yorkshire terrier like Boo could generate and many unsettling comparisons to the photographs of the incident in question that have been lurking about the internet.

It remains to be seen if either of the legal teams will be presenting any forensic evidence of the event in the future.