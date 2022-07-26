The San Diego Comic-Con is the place to be for major Marvel reveals. One of those reveals was a first-look teaser at the upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is going to change the MCU forever.

The film doesn’t just end the Ant-Man trilogy but kick-starts phase five of the MCU. We know that phases four through six are the Multiverse Saga and in this film we will be introduced, or somewhat reintroduced, to the big bad of the whole saga, Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors. We have already seen a version of this character in the Loki series, where he was known as He Who Remains, a version of Kang who was controlling the timelines from the Citadel at the End of Time.

From the teaser shown at the event, we know that Scott has no idea who he is up against. In a scene between himself and Kang, Kang tells the hero, “You’re an interesting man, Scott Lang,” before saying “everything you are holding onto, everything you call life, I know how it ends.” Scott believes his status as an Avenger is enough to scare Kang, but the villain only responds “you’re an Avenger?” before asking, “have I killed you before?”

via Marvel Studios

Along with this terrifying villain, Kevin Feige has said the film will “introduce big parts of the mythology,” regarding the Multiverse Saga that will eventually lead to the Avengers movies at the end of phase six.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania panel had a large presence at the SDCC, with director Peyton Reed and lead actor Paul Rudd speaking with a number of media outlets about the changes the film will bring to the MCU. Speaking with Access Reed said,

“kicking off Phase 5 is really exciting for us, because, we’re the Ant-Man movies. It’s our third movie. It’s this trilogy now. But things happen in this movie that are going to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe permanently. And it’s fun for us that Scott Lang is at the center of that change.”

Similarly, Rudd spoke to Variety sharing his excitement for the film.

“It’s really exciting to kick off Phase 5, and… you know, it was a pretty thrilling story. And it was great to kind of do a third film, but one that felt even bigger and more surprising than the other two. It goes into some wild directions and to kinda be the one that kicks that off is cool.”

Though this year’s Comic-Con has appeared to be fruitful, there is still a lot left unknown about the movie. It wouldn’t exactly be fun if it was all spoiled for us now, would it? There is surely more to be dropped before the film’s release which is set for February 17, 2023.