‘Barbie 2’: Greta Gerwig on the potential for a ‘Barbie’ sequel

We were hooked the first time we saw Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken in Barbie Land. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie adaptation took us out of our everyday lives and into a world of magic, plastic, and all things perfectly pink.

Barbie was an instant sensation for so many reasons, and we can’t help but wonder what our favorite Barbies, Kens, and just one Allan are up to right now.

It turns out that we are not the only ones pondering that same thought. Recently, Gerwig hinted at the possibility of returning to Barbie Land and shared some details about what the new movie might look like. Read on to find out more.

Gerwig’s dream for Barbie doesn’t end here

Anyone who has seen Barbie in theaters more than once (ourselves included) knows that there’s a certain charm to Barbie Land. Yes, the realm is overly plastic, fantastic, and perfectly proper – but there’s also an authentic life to it that one could relate back to their own lives, friendships, and situations.

For Gerwig, she has intentions to return, as she told People – having learned Barbie reached the $1 Billion club:

“There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful. I want to go back to Barbie Land.”

We’d love to go back to Barbie Land with Gerwig, and more than that, we’d certainly love to see what the realm would look like with the portal between realms open and Barbie having gone a more human route after the blockbuster sensation.

Would we see Barbie — or Barbara — as a frequent visitor of Barbie Land? Would Gloria and Sasha vacation with the Barbies and Kens instead of taking an annual trip to Disney? Would Ken finally have discovered who he is on his own, and would he still have those killer abs? Okay, of course he would. That’s the one thing we do know for certain.

Otherwise, Barbie Land continues to be a dream, and everyone knows that dreams can take you anywhere.

Robbie says there are a few directions a sequel could take

Robbie also spoke about a return to Barbie Land, and while she didn’t write it off, she also said it’s not exactly something you go into a film thinking of.

Speaking with Time Magazine she made it clear that staying in the moment was important for everyone on the set of Barbie, and it goes without saying that it totally worked:

“It could go a million different directions from this point, but I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

The cast and crew might not have been planning sequels, but they’re certainly something everyone hopes for.

It wasn’t just the typical story of Barbie and Ken that captivated audiences — those of us who saw the film know that that was the furthest thing from Gerwig’s vision. Instead, Barbie took us on an emotional journey that we won’t soon forget. So it’s no surprise that everyone hopes that a return to Barbie Land is on the horizon while understanding that it might not happen immediately.

Gerwig isn’t in a rush, however, for a quick return to Barbie Land

With Gerwig saying she hopes to return to Barbie Land and Robbie leaving things very open-ended, is it okay to get your hopes up for a part two?

Prior to Barbie hitting the $1 Billion club, Gerwig said for right now, she was thinking in a direction less pink. Speaking to The New York Times, she explained why:

“At this moment, it’s all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea, and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream, but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

For now, the easiest way to sum up what’s happening in Barbie Land is to think of it as your personal dream world. Gerwig got us there, and the incredible cast and crew helped tell a magnificent story, and it exists for all of us in a different capacity. We all channel Barbie, Ken, and Allan in our own ways, and if Gerwig does decide to return to Barbie Land with more in the future, we’ll have a bigger dream to dream. Lucky us!