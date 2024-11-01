Beyoncé transforms into a cleavage zebra while emulating music icon and stirring the Act 3 pot

Beyoncé has attracted our attention recently with her frequent social media posts, many of which celebrate her fashion choices. However, her recent post offered something different: her Halloween inspiration and a possible teaser for Act 3 (an announcement we have been waiting for). The “16 Carriages” singer posed in a low-cut zebra-print bodysuit with a glorious afro, and it is one of her best looks so far!

Mrs. Knowles-Carter posted several photos of her Halloween look on Instagram. She was not feeling the spooky vibes, and there was no fake blood, gruesome makeup, or the standard spooky inspiration for her outfit: nope, Beyoncé took her look to the next level by transforming into a trailblazer: the late Betty Davis.

Davis is celebrated for being an icon and a funk-rock singer (and married to jazz musician Miles Davis). In other images, Beyoncé shows off her white cowboy boots and leans against a classic motorcycle to recreate Betty’s album cover, This Is It! Queen Bey caught everyone’s attention with her outfit, but she also sparked interest in her music as she appears to have teased a rock album. Why do we say this? Well, her caption stated: “BETTY DAVIS IN MY BONES.” She also added an electric guitar emoji, which fans believe was a deliberate clue.

Members of the Beehive will also know the caption makes reference to her 2024 song, “Bodyguard.”

Beyoncé’s fans think something big is coming and we all want to be a part of it

The entertainer has already proven she is not afraid to take risks musically, and she has crossed genres, most recently with her country music debut (thanks to her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, released earlier this year). So, could a rock album be next? Fans certainly think so!

“Rock album confirmed,” a fan wrote, and their comment has been liked almost 4,000 times. But is it more likely to be funk? “Betty Davis is a pioneering FUNKKKKK artist, so Beyoncé is teasing a FUNKKKKKKKK album. Do your research on the difference!” a fan reacted. There is also a lot of chatter about Act 3 as fans express their excitement. “Screaming act iii,” a comment reads.

What are people saying about Bey’s outfit? Reactions include, “Oh, you ate that hello,” “You literally are the queen of everything,” and “Been Waiting All Day For This .” We think this means they approve, and most of the reactions to the singer’s post have been incredibly positive (which makes a nice change from recent responses).

The suggestion of Act 3 references something Queen Bey has previously stated as she announced that she was working on a three-act release, starting with her seventh studio album, Renaissance. This album, released in 2022, was celebrated for being a part of the dance/house music genre. She then took on a different genre with Cowboy Carter, and fans have long been speculating about the genre Act 3 will focus on — this is also not the first time a rock album has been suggested.

Earlier this year, some fans believed they found a clue in Beyoncé’s track, “Ya Ya,” which includes the lyrics: “We gone buss it down from Texas to Gary all the way down to New York City.” It is no surprise that Texas is the reference to country music, but according to Today, Gary, Indiana, is known for rock, and New York City is celebrated for house music.

Is her new Instagram post the confirmation we need? Excuse us while we perform a quick happy dance because a Beyoncé rock album will be everything!

