Binge-watching RuPaul’s Drag Race just got a lot easier with the new Drag Race Universe channel

It’s now easier than ever to get all your favorite Drag Race shows in one place, plus international versions of the show as well. World of Wonder, the production company behind the franchise, has teamed up with Blue Ant Media on a new channel that’s all drag all the time: Drag Race Universe.

Some of the included drag programming includes Canada’s Drag Race, Drag Race Philippines, RuPauls’s Drag Race UK, Drag Race France and many others. The channel will be free and ad-supported, according to the World of Wonder blog. It’s available now.

“Watch now on Watch Free Plus, VIZIO’s exclusive free streaming service. Just click on the WatchFree+ logo on your VIZIO Smart TV home screen and go to the Drag Race Universe channel (channel 325),” the production company said.

Jamie Schouela, president of global channels and media at Blue Ant, said the channel is “an opportunity to leverage the platform’s exceptional reach and grow excitement for this iconic franchise among devoted fans and new audiences,” which sounds like a fancy way of saying this is really great for everyone.

World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said it’s about time something like this happened, according to Variety.

“Drag Race Universe is an idea whose time has come; with over 400 queens, 24 international versions and counting, this new FAST channel will build on the major success we’ve already had with WOW Presents Plus in the Direct to Consumer space.”

The franchise has never been as popular as it is now, and the show helped drag Drag out of the shadows into the mainstream. There’s even a RuPaul’s Dragcon now. What a time to be alive!