Burt Bacharach fans remember ‘Austin Powers’ cameos after his death at 94

Music lovers around the world are mourning the loss of composer and songwriter Burt Bacharach, who died on Feb. 8 at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from his publicist. Bacharach was 94 years old.

Bacharach began collaborating with lyricist Hal David in 1957 to create many hit songs, including “Walk on By,” made most famous by Dionne Warwick, and “I Say a Little Prayer,” an early hit by Aretha Franklin. However, “What the World Needs Now Is Love” is the first Bacharach song that many people who grew up in the 1990s may remember hearing, thanks to a cameo by the songwriter in the 1997 comedy Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

The following clip shows Bacharach playing piano while he serenades Powers and his love interest, Vanessa Kensington, played by Mike Myers and Elizabeth Hurley, respectively, as they ride atop a tour bus tooling around Las Vegas. As Bacharach sings, the couple enjoy some champagne before getting up to dance.

The bit must have proved popular with moviegoers, because Bacharach reprised his role as himself in the 1999 sequel, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. As in the original scene, Powers introduces the legendary composer with, “Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Burt Bacharach,” although this time, Elvis Costello is added to the mix.



With Bacharach on piano and Costello on vocals, they perform another classic tune, “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” as Powers dances in the streets of London with Felicity Shagwell, played by Heather Graham.

Bacharach, who also appeared in the third film in the franchise, 2002’s Goldmember, earned eight Grammys and three Oscars throughout his 70- plus year career. He will be sorely missed.



