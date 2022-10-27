The assumption that Dave Filoni actually enjoys triggering the PTSD of millions of Star Wars fans by making Order 66 more and more tragic with every outing is no longer a conspiracy theory following the release of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. This time, the Clone Wars creator is hitting us right in the feels by delving deeper into the dynamic between Anakin Skywalker and his Padawan, Ahsoka Tano.

In the fifth episode of the limited series, Anakin brings Ahsoka to a Clone training facility and orders Rex’s men to test her blaster-deflecting skills. The Chosen One calls it an extra measure to make sure Snips can take care of herself, little knowing that this is exactly what would end up saving her life a few years down the road.

It's poetic that Anakin trained Ahsoka and that training saved her life during order 66 pic.twitter.com/20dp3XhBFw — StarWarsOnly (@StarWars0nly) October 18, 2022

As you can see, these two scenes parallel each other down to the movement of the camera, further establishing it as an expansion of the Siege of Mandalore story arc in the final Clone Wars season.

And it’s not just the Clones. When will they realize that you simply don’t mess with Ahsoka Tano?

>Dedicates his entire life to hunting down any Jedi that survived Order 66.



>Stumbles across Ashoka Tano while raiding a small village.



>Fucking dies. pic.twitter.com/iORChKEgis — Avocado Aficionado (@DarksideStraxus) October 27, 2022

Was Anakin too hard on her? Maybe, but we can’t really blame him when it ultimately ended up saving her life.

Seen a fair few saying Anakin went to hard on Ahsoka, yes but that training he specifically done saved her life during order 66 and after. #TalesOfTheJedi pic.twitter.com/B0IexsdQCo — StarWarsOnly (@StarWars0nly) October 27, 2022

In the current timeline of Tales of the Jedi, Anakin has completed his transition to the Dark Side and is actively hunting any remaining Jedi. But something tells us that even if he confronts Ahsoka, his heart won’t be in her capture or death, unlike Obi-Wan, whom he hated with a fiery passion.