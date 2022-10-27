Could Ahsoka have survived Order 66 thanks to a Skywalker slip-up?
The assumption that Dave Filoni actually enjoys triggering the PTSD of millions of Star Wars fans by making Order 66 more and more tragic with every outing is no longer a conspiracy theory following the release of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. This time, the Clone Wars creator is hitting us right in the feels by delving deeper into the dynamic between Anakin Skywalker and his Padawan, Ahsoka Tano.
In the fifth episode of the limited series, Anakin brings Ahsoka to a Clone training facility and orders Rex’s men to test her blaster-deflecting skills. The Chosen One calls it an extra measure to make sure Snips can take care of herself, little knowing that this is exactly what would end up saving her life a few years down the road.
As you can see, these two scenes parallel each other down to the movement of the camera, further establishing it as an expansion of the Siege of Mandalore story arc in the final Clone Wars season.
And it’s not just the Clones. When will they realize that you simply don’t mess with Ahsoka Tano?
Was Anakin too hard on her? Maybe, but we can’t really blame him when it ultimately ended up saving her life.
In the current timeline of Tales of the Jedi, Anakin has completed his transition to the Dark Side and is actively hunting any remaining Jedi. But something tells us that even if he confronts Ahsoka, his heart won’t be in her capture or death, unlike Obi-Wan, whom he hated with a fiery passion.