Disney continues its Pride streak with ‘Say It With Pride: Disney Plus Celebrates Pride 365’

Disney is continuing to make strides in LGBTQIA+ representation with a new Disney Plus special just in time for the end of Pride Month: Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365. The special will premiere on Thursday, June 30 at 5pm ET on the streaming platform’s YouTube and Facebook pages, free to all subscribers and non-subscribers alike.

According to a press release, through song and storytelling, the variety-style show “aims to uplift voices from the community to discuss their journeys, celebrate the achievements and contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community, and look toward a future that embodies diversity and unity with PRIDE.”

The special, which will be directed by Tee Vaden, features a wide variety of participants across different media including Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, Alex Newell (Glee), Angelica Ross (Pose), Jessica Darrow (Encanto), Reuby Wood (Better Nate Than Ever), Topher Ngo (Turning Red), the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, the a cappella singing group DCapella, artist Jack Hughes, What’s Up Disney Plus host Jenny Lorenzo, former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Nina West, who hosted last year’s Disney Plus Pride Show, and more.

Disney has been doubling down on Pride this year after mishandling the company’s initial response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which will prohibit discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity in public schools when it goes into effect on July 1. After overcorrecting, the company was put at odds with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has since dissolved Disney’s self-governing powers in the state.

Earlier this month, Disney likewise announced a new Pride Collection on Disney Plus to put a spotlight on LGBTQIA+ stories. The selection featured queer characters from Disney-owned properties such as Brittany S. Pierce (Heather Morris) from Glee, Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss) from Jessica Jones, Nate Foster (Rueby Wood) from Better Nate Than Ever, Zoey”​ Howzer (Soleil Moon Frye) from The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and the 2020 Pixar SparkShort Out.

“This Pride Month and beyond, The Walt Disney Company stands with the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies by proudly supporting storytelling that is inclusive, diverse, and authentic,” Disney Plus wrote in a statement at the time, adding: “Today and every day, we are committed to reimagining tomorrow by amplifying LGBTQIA+ stories as well as championing the importance of accurate representation in media and entertainment.”