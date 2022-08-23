Dwayne Johnson’s constant promotion for ‘Black Adam’ has fans worried

Dwayne Johnson has constantly promoted his DC debut film, Black Adam on social media. However, fans got worried as they were unsure if this upcoming superhero film would be worth the watch. Especially due to the current nature of superhero films and the constant production issues and cancellations that Warner Bros had.

Over on r/DC_Cinematic, Reddit user u/YaaaaScience shared Johnson’s recent Instagram post, reminding everyone that “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe has changed”. This has been the ongoing message since the film was in production as it teased that Black Adam was going to be stronger than Superman.

However, fans became worried as they feared that Johnson’s constant promotion might set high expectations for the future superhero flick. Fans hoped this upcoming DC film isn’t a letdown like Justice League and Batman vs. Superman and won’t end up as a generic superhero flick.

To understand just how low the bar is for DC to pass viewers’ expectations, fans have already accepted it’s not going to be amazing compared to the MCU. All they want is something decent and worth watching. People are now getting sick of Marvel’s fight scenes, especially on how low Thor: Love and Thunder is currently performing. DC literally has one simple job — make a good film.

Fans questioned Johnson for his “over-enthusiasm” for the DC universe, considering how many projects were canceled or have some controversy surrounding them. One called Johnson out for trying to be “DC’s savior” by promoting a character that many people may not have heard of before.

But regardless of whether the film would be good or not, fans of either DC or Johnson were keen on the film’s official release. Hopefully, if it’s successful, Warner Bros could fulfill Johnson’s wish and have Black Adam face Superman.

Black Adam is the upcoming DC film starring Dwayne Johnson and it’s about a powerful anti-hero, similar to Shazam! The film will not only feature Johnson but also characters from the Justice Society of America. Filming of the superhero film has wrapped on Aug. 2022 and will be released in theaters on Oct. 21, 2022.