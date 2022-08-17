Every ‘Yellowstone’ star returning for season 5

Grab your flannels and your favorite ranch hand, because it’s time to head back to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Paramount’s Yellowstone kicks off season 5 this November, and it’s going to be a wild ride.

While audiences worldwide will be tuning in, viewers aren’t the only ones returning to Yellowstone. The western drama highlights the tumultuous relationships with the Dutton family, the fight they’re up against, and the romance and lust that add an intoxicating spin to the storyline. The cast of characters that keep us coming back weekly has been working hard to serve us an exciting fifth season.

Patriarch John Dutton, played by the one and only Kevin Costner, heads the ranch, but his entire operation would be for naught if it weren’t for his family, be it by blood or deeply-rooted trust.

John’s relationship with his sons and daughter is often turbulent. Still, there’s a level of respect for the family name — and, dare we say it, love for one another — that surpasses even the most profound anger and betrayal.

From Beth and Kayce, to Rip and Jamie, and even Chief Thomas Rainwater and Lloyd Pierce, Dutton requires those around him to work like a well-oiled machine, each feeling the weight of the part they play.

The all-encompassing privilege of being a part of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is etched into the skin of several ranch hands — quite literally. If they’ve been deemed worthy, wearing the brand signifies several things — including being part of a loyal brotherhood.

From family to foe, the cast of Yellowstone fit perfectly together to tell an epic love story, despite the harrowing villainy afoot. With season 5 on the horizon, set to add several new characters, which fan favorites are returning to the Yellowstone Dutton ranch?

Who is returning to Yellowstone?

Kevin Costner — John Dutton

“Learn to be meaner than evil and still love your family and enjoy a sunrise.”

The infamous Kevin Costner continues to bring patriarch John Dutton to Yellowstone as season 5 rolls on. John wears the role of ranch owner with the same pride he wears the role of father — and the same grit.

He’s constantly in battle, be it with himself or with those trying to impede on his land or his family — the man rarely takes a second to take a deep breath, but it’s not something he rules out completely. For each battle he faces, there’s a sunrise with a horse waiting to explore the ranch.

John is as wise as he is kind, but rough around the edges. As he continues to explore dynamics within his family, romance, and foes — we’re sure there are still layers of the man to uncover.

Season 5 should be an interesting one for the man who stands at the center of it all, and we can’t wait to see it unfold.

Luke Grimes — Kayce Dutton

“Soldiers don’t tell war stories anymore, Dad, because wars these days, it’s just about trying to live through them.”

Luke Grimes plays Kayce Dutton so well that you almost forget they’re not the same person. Of course, that’s the goal of every actor who receives a part, but there’s something so intricately connected between Kayce and Luke.

Kayce realizes the importance of keeping the family name — and the ranch — in high regard. The fight for power doesn’t exist between John and Kayce; they share a respect for their jobs on the ranch, and Kayce respects his father for his sacrifices.

Kayce is also a husband to his wife, Monica, and a father to their son, Tate. While their lives haven’t been easy, some of that is because of the Dutton name; they find ways to connect. Kayce is a giver, and he’s most recently been on a spiritual quest that is opening doors, some of which are frightening, making season 5 likely his most personal and impactful.

Cole Hauser — Rip Wheeler

“There’s sharks and minnows in this world. If you don’t know which you are, you ain’t a shark.”

If the last name doesn’t give it away, Rip Wheeler isn’t a blood relation to the Duttons, but that doesn’t make him any less familial. John sees Wheeler as a son, someone he trusts with his life and his ranch, and someone he sees as good enough for his daughter, Beth.

Yep, the infamous Rip and Beth love story is possible because Cole Hauser brings grit, determination, and an unexpected softness to Yellowstone. His character is the first in line to take someone to the train station, or to play a slow song on the radio across the ranch for the woman he loves.

In terms of the ranch hands, Wheeler also ensures that they’re kept in line. In addition to their duties around the ranch, they have responsibilities to one another and the Dutton name. If anyone steps out of line, Wheeler is going to get them right back in.

Wheeler’s responsibilities aren’t easy, in fact — next to John, he’s got one of the most demanding jobs on the ranch, which goes back to that family aspect. He’s on a level of trust that so few will ever have with the Dutton family, and as a newly-married man (yes, we cried when we heard “I do” from Rip and Beth), he’s going to be a busy man in season 5.

Kelly Reilly — Beth Dutton

“You are the trailer park, I am the tornado.”

It’s hard to describe Beth Dutton. In fact, it’s nearly impossible. She’s got the best one-liners across the entire series, the most badass attitude, and an inherent softness that only exists within the walls of the cabin that she shares with Rip.

Beth has been through a lot — and it’s all shaped her into a powerful woman who isn’t afraid to bite before she barks. There’s no wondering what you get with Beth Dutton; if she doesn’t say it in words, her face will. She walks into a room commanding attention, and it doesn’t take but a second before all eyes are on her.

With a story as heart-wrenching as it is full of beauty, Kelly Reilly brings a determination to Beth that only she could work in. The character we all know, love, and strive to be like is intense, passionate, and determined — and a little fiery after a glass of her favorite alcohol after a long day.

As a newly-married woman, and having gone on a pretty intense mission, season 5 will be full of ups and downs for Beth — and hopefully more sweet moments with Rip!

Wes Bentley — Jamie Dutton

“I need you to forget how we feel about each other and remember one thing – we’re family.”

Jamie Dutton might not be your first pick for favorite Dutton family member, but Wes Bentley brings a likability to him, despite the less-than-stellar actions he normally finds himself taking part in. As Yellowstone unfolds, fans also learn a secret about Jamie, and it’s pretty intense — his tie to the Duttons isn’t what it seems.

Of course, his antics start long before fans learn that nugget of information about Jamie, so the secret doesn’t hinge on him being a good or a bad person. He is who he is all of his own accord; and who he is, is not as in sync with the rest of the Duttons as one might imagine. The closed circle becomes penetrable where Jamie is concerned. He’s not all negative, though — he’s actually got some redeeming moments, though they’re not easy to see.

At the conclusion of season 4, Jamie did something monumental, drawing a line in the sand, so to speak, where loyalty is involved. Jamie made a choice, and it was a big one. Season 5 will largely hinge on that the very turning point of Jamie’s big choice.

Kelsey Asbille — Monica Long Dutton

“I can’t think of a better medicine than the stars for a ceiling.”

As the Dutton family grows, the stories get more complex, and part of that complexity is explained through Monica Long Dutton, played by the talented Kelly Asbille. Wife of Kayce, she’s a holder of the Dutton name, but their relationship is multilayered — there’s a lot on the line.

Before she was a Dutton, Long grew up on a ranch of her own on the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, and her path with the Duttons crossed long before she met Kayce. What initially linked them was a tragedy for both families.

So who is Monica outside of that? She’s a teacher, a mother, a wife, and a friend — and she’s torn between two halves of herself; the one who understands what it means to feel the Duttons’ protection, and the other who wishes to fight against the pull to that side of her family. She’s Native to the land, granddaughter to Broken Rock Reservation elder Felix Long, and she’s still trying to understand how to recognize and honor both parts of herself.

Season 5 will weigh heavily on Monica, in addition to Kayce’s spiritual journey — she’s also expecting once more. There are a lot of changes on the horizon for the couple, and it’ll be an interesting ride to see how they play out.

Brecken Merrill — Tate Dutton

“I need to talk to you first, grandpa. It’s very serious. So I’ve made a decision, I’m going to be a cowboy.”

Tate Dutton, played by Brecken Merrill, is the son of Kayce and Monica. Much like the other characters living on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, he’s dealt with more turmoil than anyone at his age should, but as we all know, children are resilient, and he’s managed to find some solace in Yellowstone.

All Monica and Kayce have hoped for Tate is for him to be safe and at home on the land, to be sure of who he is, and to know that he is loved. As the Dutton family, specifically Kayce and Monica’s, work on strengthening relationships, they’ll grow their family and continue to live out the legacy they build more each day.

Tate is certainly a boy with a draw to the ranch and life as a cowboy; it’ll be interesting to see how he continues to grow, especially alongside a new sibling.

Wendy Moniz — Governor Lynelle Perry

“Bullies need to be big, and I’m bigger than you.”

Look, if anyone deserves a safe place to land, it’s John Dutton. Governor Lynelle Perry provides that for him, in more ways than one.

Wendy Moniz brings the character to life, and for every ounce of power and confidence she exudes, she also needs the bond that she and John have formed. He provides her with a comfortable place to let her hair down, take off her business suit, and share time with someone who gets it.

Their careers are different but similar, as they constantly have the world on their shoulders, and worry about making one wrong move.

Season 4 ended with Perry making a decision that would impact not just her future but John’s, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for them.

Forrie J. Smith — Lloyd Pierce

“It’s the shame that hurts the most, you know? But shame, it’s in the mind. You can turn that faucet off whenever you want to.”

One of the most seasoned ranch hands on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, Lloyd Pierce is brought to life by Forrie J Smith. Everyone knows Lloyd, almost everyone loves Lloyd, but he’s not the crowd favorite for every person on the ranch — specifically for a ranch hand named Walker.

The two have been at odds about a woman named Laramie, who had relations with both men, but ultimately picked Walker. It was certainly a blow to the ego, but there was more to it than that. Lloyd has been a ranch hand for some time, the closest to the Duttons, and someone who values being a respected man on the ranch.

The physical altercation between Lloyd and Walker most certainly left a sour taste in his mouth, and things with him were touch and go for a while. No one was ready to lose their favorite ranch hand just yet, and we all hope season 5 proves to be more of a peaceful experience. Things did end on quite a positive note in season 4, with Lloyd standing beside his best friend, Rip, as he wed Beth.

The cast of 'Yellowstone' 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

Gil Birmingham — Chief Thomas Rainwater

“All men are bad. But some of us try real hard to be good.”

Chief Thomas Rainwater’s connection to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch dates back to his ancestors, and his walk with the Dutton family has been complicated.

As Chief of the Broken Rock Reservation, it’s his responsibility to ensure that his people’s land stays their land, and he’s also made statements about taking back what was wrongfully stolen from them.

As the seasons have progressed, the relationship between John and Chief Rainwater, portrayed by Gil Birmingham, has become more of an understanding one. They see each other as the leader of their family; they understand tough choices will be made — even if they’d do things differently.

With stakes higher than ever, it’ll be a fascinating watch to see how things work between the leaders in season 5.

Mo Brings Plenty — Mo

“Yeah, I know. That’s what evil means.”

Serving as Chief Rainwater’s right-hand man, Mo is an integral part of the Yellowstone story. Mo’s story is heart-wrenching, with his mother being murdered when he was young, but he’s got a spirit that is as full of life as it is kind.

He’s seen trial and tribulation in his life, and he carries it as wisdom, a refreshing character — Mo will lay his life down for those he is loyal to. He’s been called Rainwater’s own Rip Wheeler, and he’s got the grit to take out enemies of his leader, just as Wheeler does.

Mo, as a character, isn’t too far off from Brings Plenty himself. As a cattle rancher, he knows the ways of the land and how important it is to protect it. He’s one with the land, one with his tribe, and a force to be reckoned with.

In season 5, we hope to continue seeing the relationships he builds and his fierce complexity.

Jefferson White — Jimmy Hurdstram

“We’re with the Yellowstone, nobody’s gonna mess with us.”

Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy — you can’t see his name without both shaking your head and wanting to hug the guy. He is someone who lives with so much heart, and it’s a nod to Jefferson White as an actor.

Hurdstram has made several questionable decisions during his time with the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, even one that got him kicked off, but he’s still a formidable character in the series.

Jimmy leans into whatever he does with all of himself, including the passion, grit, emotion, and wide-eyed belief in something larger than himself. He’s a ranch hand you root for, no matter who he’s up against, and this next season will be a little complex for him.

Jimmy was sent to 6666 Ranch in Texas, where he met a woman named Emily, who he quickly made his fiancée. With ties to both 6666 Ranch and Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, it’ll be interesting to see where the season takes both Jimmy and Emily!

Ryan Bingham — Walker

“Karma comes in all shapes and sizes, guess it’s me today.”

Walker came onto the scene with a chip on his shoulder, a fellow prisoner, he came to work at Yellowstone, but his transition wasn’t an easy one.

Once he was given the brand, Walker began questioning his loyalty to the ranch and all of its happenings, which led to a frustrating turn of events that Wheeler grew to resent him for. In fact, Walker was headed to the train station if he had anything to say about it.

It wasn’t just the fact that Walker began questioning things; it was his attitude and lackluster sense of understanding that the ranch comes first. He received a goodbye when Kayce escorted him off the Yellowstone-Dutton Ranch instead of Wheeler, but he soon found his way back.

Walker is back at Yellowstone, having proven himself to Wheeler, but he’s not in the clear just yet. After telling Jimmy some ominous words when he left for the 6666 Ranch in Texas, it’ll be interesting to see where season 5 leads Walker.

Denim Richards — Colby Mayfield

Denim Richards breathes life into Colby Mayfield, a fan-favorite ranch hand and someone who brings a hilarious sense of sarcasm and untapped wisdom to the ranch.

Colby has also captured the eye of a new ranch hand, Teeter, whose dynamic is something fans love to see. Receiving the brand in season 3, his loyalty to Yellowstone is more recent, but it runs as deep as anyone’s.

Fans have loved watching him grow as a ranch hand but also as a character. He’s not just the comedic relief that the series often needs; he’s also got an enormous heart, a sense of pride in the ranch, and a deep recognition of what it means to be part of something as dynamic as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Jen Landon — Teeter

Teeter is a fan favorite — in fact, if you ask anyone you know who loves Yellowstone, most will name her as one of their most beloved ranch hands.

Jen Landon brings her to life with pizzazz, sass, and enough snark to command attention when she walks into a room. She’s also soft, dedicated, and strong — recognized as someone who fights to be part of Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and understands just how important her job is. When the girls were seen as “problematic” in the bunk house, Teeter didn’t take too kindly to the idea of being forced to leave, especially when she wasn’t the problem.

She continues to work hard for the ranch, earning the respect of those around her and making fans cheer for her every win. Here’s to a fifth season full of them.

Kathryn Kelly — Emily

Emily is new to the Yellowstone family, and a character who isn’t exactly easy to root for. That is, if Kathryn Kelly didn’t play her with a quiet sense of confidence and likability that quickly took over.

Meeting Jimmy at the 6666 Ranch in Texas, she quickly began to see a charm in him, and the feeling was mutual. Showing him the ropes, helping him on the right path, and making him laugh, Jimmy saw promise in Emily — something new, exciting, yet stable.

He wasn’t familiar with stability, and their connection grew so strong that he asked her to marry him, and of course — she said yes. As we said before, her connection is to the 6666 Ranch, but now it’s also to Jimmy. We can’t wait to see what season 5 holds for the new couple.

Finn Little — Carter

Carter came onto Yellowstone and stole all of our hearts. The lost soul that reminded fans a lot of a certain Rip Wheeler, he was taken in under Beth’s wing as she felt an immediate draw to him.

That’s not to say that their relationship kicked off with sunshine and rainbows. He made mistakes and disappointed Beth, and she was ready to tell the kid to take a hike. However, alongside Wheeler, the pair have taken Carter and given him a sense of belonging.

Through his time in the series, Carter has grown into a young man who is beginning to understand the value of hard work, responsibility, and a horse ride with John Dutton. What he saw as a world trying to stifle him now looks like a world of possibility. Season 5 will undeniably be a big one for Carter as Rip and Beth are now married, and he’s earning more respect and responsibility on the ranch.

We hope that if you weren’t prepared for a thrilling fifth season, you are now. Yellowstone is so dynamic, with every character having value and purpose, the storytelling is multifaceted, and the upcoming season seems to hold the most weight.

As we return to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, we hope you’re ready for a wild ride — it’s going to get bumpy on the trails this season.