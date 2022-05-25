Everything new coming to Netflix in June 2022

The June lineup for Netflix is packed. Not only will the streaming service be rolling out brand new series, film, documentary, and comedy content, but the month will also feature the return of Geeked Week, the network’s in house virtual genre fest, featuring the return of Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy as well as the latest news on upcoming series like The Sandman.

Here’s what the service has in store for subscribers next month:

The Umbrella Academy "Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns," according to Netflix.

You Don't Know Me “When all the evidence points towards his guilt, a man on trial for murder uses his closing argument to recount his love affair with a mysterious woman,” according to Netflix.

Alchemy of Souls This South Korean fantasy series tells the story of "A powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny," according to Netflix.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend The series relaunch features a new array of Iron Chefs and new Iron Challengers out to compete for the title of “Iron Legend.”

Maldivas A young woman leaves a small town and moves to a condo in Rio de Janeiro to find her mother, but a suspicious fire puts her in a murder investigation,” according to Netflix.

Queen Polish series. “After a 50-year absence, a renowned Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to make amends with his daughter,” according to Netflix.

Floor is Lava Season 2 The popular game show returns with a new set of obstacles – but the floor is indeed, still lava. A set-piece obstacle will feature a slippery volcano.

God's Favorite Idiot “In God’s Favorite Idiot, Mid-level Tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co-worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire, and an impending apocalypse,” according to Netflix.

The Perfect Mother A French adaptation of Nina Darnton’s novel. The title character is “convinced of her daughter’s innocence in a homicide,” but “soon uncovers unsettling truths as the line between victim and perpetrator blurs,” according to Netflix.

Available 6/2/22

Borgen – Power & Glory – This Danish political series follows Birgitte Borgen in her journey as the first woman Prime Minister of Denmark. This season concerns an oil spill crisis in Greenland.

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake – The Brazilian comic’s first US special finds him discussing “his unique views on family, race, and religion” and “detailing an online rift that blew up,” according to Netflix.

Available 6/3/22

As the Crow Flies – This Turkish drama follows “a prominent news host” as she “watches her glitzy life unravel when an ambitious intern begins to sabotage her at work and sow discord in her marriage,” according to Netflix.

Interceptor – hailing from Australia, this military thriller follows an army captain when the missile base she is in command of is threatened with attack.

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? – Norway’s top cop is under suspicion of drug trafficking. Is he guilty or innocent? This Norwegian docuseries attempts to find out the truth.

Surviving Summer – This family film hails from Australia. “Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer’s inner circle — and leaves a mess in her wake,” according to Netflix.

Two Summers – this German series will follow a group of friends who reunite over holiday when it is revealed that one group member was previously sexually assaulted by others in the group.

Available 6/6/22

Action Pack: Season 2 – “Superheroes Clay, Wren, Treena, and Watts are back to make new friends, set things right, and get any villain to play nice in their town of Hope Springs!” according to Netflix.

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill – Comedian Bill Burr hosts a showcase of comedy newcomers and veterans including Michelle Wolf, Jimmy Carr, Steph Tolev, Joe Bartnick, Jeff Ross, Dave Attell, Ian Edwards, Dean Delray, Jessica Kirson, and Ronny Chieng.

Available 6/7/22

That’s My Time with David Letterman – In this companion series to Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the former Late Night host chats with some of comedy’s hottest up-and-comers as he invites them to perform a five-minute set and then sit down with him to discuss the state of the art.

Available 6/8/22

Baby Fever – In this Danish rom-com, a fertility specialist artificially inseminates herself with her ex’s sperm while on a drunken bender and then finds herself trying to win him back after it turns out she succeeded in impregnating herself.

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis – This German documentary tells the story of the 1988 incident when “two armed bank robbers keep German police at bay for 54 hours during a hostage-taking drama that ends in a shootout and three deaths,” according to Netflix.

Hustle – This latest installment of Netflix’s multimillion-dollar deal with Adam Sandler features the Uncut Gems star as a basketball scout who discovers “a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad,” and “takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA,” according to Netflix.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey – This documentary provides an in-depth look at the history and practices of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and one of its most notorious “prophets,” Warren Jeffs, and the many women and children who suffered under his leadership.

Available 6/9/22

Rhythm + Flow France – A French documentary following the journey of several French rappers as they attempt to rap and write their way into winning a €100,000 Euro prize.

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration – part of Netflix’s June Pride Month celebration, this “is the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics. The historic celebration featured some of the best in LGBTQ+ comedy legends, and emerging talent hosted by Billy Eichner. Highlights included icon Ani DiFranco introducing Margaret Cho, Sarah Paulson introducing Tig Notaro, Lily Tomlin introducing Sandra Bernhard, Lena Waithe introducing Wanda Sykes, and Rosie O’Donnell closing the night and inviting the rest of the performers joining her on stage for a NEW rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “GAYS Just Want to Have Fun.” Other incredible talent who performed throughout the night included Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Solomon Georgio, Sam Jay, River Butcher, Patti Harrison, Matteo Lane, Marsha Warfield, Mae Martin, Judy Gold, Joel Kim Booster, James Adomian, Guy Branum, Gina Yashere, Trixie Mattel, Scott Thompson, and Todd Glass,” according to Netflix.

Available 6/10/22

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – Follow the brave Chickenhare — part chicken, part hare, all explorer — who joins forces with to friends to find a magical artifact before his greedy uncle can get to it first.

First Kill – You had us at lesbian vampire romance. “Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One’s a vampire, the other’s a vampire hunter — and both are ready to make their first kill,” according to Netflix.

Intimacy – “A leaked sex video of a promising politician serves as the catalyst for this story of four women treading the fine line between public and private life,” according to Netflix.

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 – The hit show returns with Tommy turning to his enemies for aid as he enters the opium trade.

Trees of Peace – Four women, hidden in a basement room while hiding from the Rwandan genocide, form unbelievable and unbreakable bonds with each other.

Available 6/11/22

Available 6/13/22

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures – “Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere,” according to Netflix.

Available 6/14/22

Halftime – “Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary,” according to Netflix.

Available 6/15/22

Centauro – “To clear his son’s mother’s debt to a cartel, a superbike racer becomes a drug courier, risking his chances of going pro — and jeopardizing his own life,” according to Netflix.

Heart Parade – “To save her job, a dog-fearing, career-minded woman must travel to Kraków, where she meets a charming widower, his son, and their four-legged best friend,” in this Polish film.

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — This six-part anthology series tells the stories of individuals who have been victims of misinformation and cybercrime on the internet. “The series explores consequences of “SWATing”, takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a Federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist, and investigates a murder set against the backdrop of Russian election interference,” according to Netflix.

The War Next-door: Season 2 – The popular family-feud comedy series is back for season 2.

The Wrath of God – From Uruguay. “Convinced the tragic deaths of her loved ones were orchestrated by a famous novelist she worked for, Luciana turns to a journalist to expose the truth,” according to Netflix.

Available 6/16/22

Dead End: Paranormal Park – Spooky family fun happens when teenagers Barney and Norma team up and get jobs working at a haunted theme park.

Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2 – “From a best friend anthem to a brainy bop, this collection of tunes from Karma shows her singing, shining and freestyling alongside friends and family,” according to Netflix.

Love & Anarchy: Season 2 – Sofie goes into a tailspin following a heartbreaking discovery, threatening her relationship with Max as well as her very life.

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta – “Drama, heritage, soul; Actor Toma Ikuta trains for his first kabuki performance with his long-time friend, kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe,” according to Netflix.

Click to skip Spiderhead “Escape From Spiderhead,” by George Saunders this film helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director features two prison inmates coming to terms with their past as they are subjected to mind-altering drug experiments by the warden.

Available 6/17/22

The Martha Mitchell Effect – A documentary profile of Margaret Mitchell, wife of John Mitchell, who spoke out against her husband and the Nixon administration only to find her family and friends and the administration itself trying to gaslight her into silence.

She: Season 2 – The Indian drama returns. “After swearing loyalty to kingpin Nayak, Bhumi explores her sexual liberation – and her dark side – as she treads the line between duty and desire,” according to Netflix.

Available 6/18/22

Alchemy of Souls – This South Korean fantasy series tells the story of “A powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny,” according to Netflix.

Available 6/19/22

Civil – “This documentary follows maverick civil rights lawyer Ben Crump as he goes to trial to seek justice for the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor,” according to Netflix.

Available 6/20/22

Available 6/21/22

All That: Seasons 2-3

The Future Of – This docuseries will look at rising new trends in technology in an attempt to predict the shape and look of the future with the help of some of the industry’s brightest and best.

Available 6/22/22

Love & Gelato – “Lina makes a promise to her sick mother that she’ll spend the summer before college in Rome, where she falls for the city, the people — and the gelato,” according to Netflix.

Snowflake Mountain – This U.K. reality show takes on a group of overprivileged “kidults” who’ve squandered their potential. So far. “The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults,” according to Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 – The acclaimed series returns as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week celebration. “After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns,” according to Netflix.

Available 6/23/22

Best of the Fest – Highlights from throughout the service’s 11-day Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

First Class – Spanish series. “Step into the lives of a group of wealthy friends from Barcelona who share a love of over-the-top fashion, luxurious parties, and exclusive events,” according to Netflix.

Available 6/24/22

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 – Join the family fun at Camp Splinterwood with the young Red, Chuck, Bomb, and Stella as they hit Summer Camp with a whole new flock.

Man Vs Bee – “British comedian Rowan Atkinson (‘Mr. Bean’) stars in this almost silent comedy about a house sitter’s war with a bee,” according to Netflix.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area – In this South Korean heist series, a group of bank robbers takeover the mint of a newly-unified Korea. The police must stop them, save their hostages, and discover the secret power behind the scheme.

Available 6/27/22

Cafe Minamdang – This South Korean series features a suspicious café — and even more suspicious patrons.

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday – “Falling coconuts are putting a damper on Chip and Potato’s pugtastic vacation! With the help of a friendly tamarin and a new friend, they hatch a plan to get a puggy good sleep,” according to Netflix.

Available 6/28/22

Available 6/29/22

Extraordinary Attorney Woo – The South Korean series follows a young attorney with Asperger’s syndrome as they struggle to understand the interactions of everyday life.

Pirate Gold of Adak Island – “An elite team of experienced treasure hunters come to a remote island in the Alaskan wilderness in search of buried pirate gold worth millions,” according to Netflix.

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 -“The family comedy from creators Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks (Girlfriends, Insecure) returns with new episodes. In season 2 part 1, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes and the love and drama that comes with family,” according to Netflix.

Available 6/30/22

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy– Another exclusive anime offering, this tells the tale of Dark Schneider, a powerful wizard sealed in the body of a boy who attempts to take over the world.

Sharkdog: Season 2 – Sharkdog and his human pals are back for a new season of fun adventures for the whole family.

Licensed content available starting 6/1/22

Netflix will pick up a load of newly-available licensed films and series right out of the gate beginning on June 1. Prepare for next year’s release of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning with the first three movies, or check out Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man debut in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man.

Movies

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

Mr Bean’s Holiday

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The DUFF (available on 6/2/22)

Straight Up (available on 6/5/22)

Closet Monster (available on 6/10/22)

Vice (available on 6/10/22)

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (available on 6/13/22)

Front Cover (available on 6//15/22)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (available 6/16/22)

It (2017) (available 6/19/22)

Philomena (available 6/20/22)

Sing 2 (available 6/22/22)

The Mist (2007) (available 6/22/22)

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (available 6/30/22)

Series