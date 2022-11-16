George Takei channels Harry Potter to discuss destroying Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run

Actor and activist George Takei took to Twitter to react to former President Trump’s Nov. 15th announcement that he will run for reelection in the 2024 Presidential race. Takei spiced up his disdain for Mr. Trump by comparing him to Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series. (We shouldn’t have written that name.)

Takei wrote: “We destroyed You-know-who’s horcruxes in the swing states: Kari Lake, Jim Marchant, Mark Finchem, Kristina Karamo, Kim Crockett, and Audrey Trujillo. Now we can destroy him utterly in 2024.”



Lord Voldemort was so feared that wizards and witches in the magical world of Harry Potter did not even utter his name. One of the ways Lord Voldemort lived so long was through horcruxes. These everyday items contained a piece of his soul so he could achieve immortality.

According to Takei’s metaphor, the recent midterm election results helped destroy some of Mr. Trump’s horcruxes. Kari Lake lost her bid for Governor of Arizona to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Election denier Jim Marchant lost Nevada’s secretary of state race to Cisco Aguilar. Republican Mark Finchem lost the race for Arizona secretary of state. The Michigan secretary of state office was won by Jocelyn Benson, not Republican Kristina Karamo. A similar fate was met by Kim Crockett in Minnesota and Audrey Trujillo in New Mexico.

All of these Republican candidates who lost their elections were endorsed by Mr. Trump. They also were election deniers spreading false claims the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. According to Takei, this is a good sign that Mr. Trump can and will be defeated in 2024. Time will tell if wands will be a required instrument at polling places.