The Republican party is overflowing with vastly unqualified candidates, and serving as king of the unfit is Donald Trump. He was never, in any way, equipped to be president, and the disastrous four years he spent in office are all the proof we need.

Despite this glaringly obvious fact, a painfully high number of Americans aim to vote for the blundering 77-year-old in this year’s presidential election. There is absolutely no doubt that another Trump presidency has the potential to fatally scar the nation, but America is none-the-less grappling with the very real possibility of another Trump presidency.

Trump enjoyed sweeping success on Super Tuesday, and in the wake of the impactful day his only remaining Republican competition, Nikki Haley, removed herself from the running. That makes Donald Trump our official Republican nominee, a fact that makes at least 50% of the nation want to tear our hair out.

We can’t stop Trump from running for president — not even the courts can manage that, it seems — but we can remind voters of exactly who they’re casting a ballot for. Or, more accurately, Seth Meyers can, via an instantly iconic 90-second breakdown included on a recent episode of the late night host’s program.

Meyers has been vocally opposed to Trump for some time — remember that scathing speech at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner? Yeah, that happened in 2011 — and his criticisms of the disgraced former president only ramped up when news of Haley’s decision broke. In an effort to remind Americans of some — certainly not all — of the myriad transgressions of Trump’s past, Meyers took a minute and a half to list a small, but still daunting, array of Trump’s misdeeds.

Holy cow. Seth Meyers spent 90 seconds on his show last night reminding his viewers everything that Donald Trump has said I done & it is absolutely perfect. This is how it’s done & we need so much more of it. Watch & share this. pic.twitter.com/rweT82ZR7P — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 7, 2024

Included on the lengthy list are Trump’s dual impeachments, his ban from doing business in New York, his sky-high legal fines, his orchestration of a “months long coup attempt that culminated in a violent insurrection to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power and install him as an unelected dictator,” his obstruction of the investigation into mishandling of sensitive documents, and his reliance on conspiracy theories to keep voters scared and right-leaning.

That’s only a small selection of Meyers’ list, which already only contained a few of Trump’s mountain of misdeeds. Meyers didn’t even dig far enough back to include Trump’s boasts about sexual assault, the time he mocked a reporter, or his years-long presence as the head of the birther campaign. Even then, those didn’t happen until after he was considering a run for president. There are simply too many damning moments, over the course of Trump’s entire life, to count.

And yet, his supporter base is nearly the same size it was back in 2016. He continues to pull in support from hard working Americans who are somehow too blind to the utter disdain this man feels for his own fanbase to wake up. They need a list like the one Meyers laid out to get their heads on straight, but at the end of the day, they’re not the ones watching. They’re buried, head-first, up to their hips in the sand, and they’re not budging. Which leaves it to the rest of us to watch Meyers’ ever-necessary reminder, show up in November, and stop another disastrous Trump presidency from sending our nation into a nosedive.