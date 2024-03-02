Firstly, we are aware that the fraudulent Trump University no longer exists, but come on! Donald Trump clearly continues to impart the virus of his idiocy because when his loyal followers are not tripping over their two left feet to buy his lawsuit-infected golden sneakers, they are rushing to become the victim of the so-called “Trumps Bucks.”

In a massive and absolutely hilarious expose from NBC News in 2023, it was revealed that Trump is not the only one taking benefitting from his MAGA supporters who have locked their brain cells in a box and thrown away the key. Taking advantage of the former POTUS’ claims that everyone is busy framing him and it’s all a “Witch Hunt,” con artists have been selling “Trump Bucks” — complete with the picture of the ex-president and accompanied by the promises that a) those buying it will be helping Trump win the 2024 election b) in favor of their support, these “real patriots” can then cash it in these “bucks” at the banks for money and become rich!

The biggest takeaway though is the fact that Trump loyalists lost thousands of dollars in purchasing the Trump Bucks and then discovered that oh, they were not worth even pennies when they arrived in local banks to cash them, which moved some to question whether Trump was actively aware of the scam.

Pardon me for laughing, but my 10-year-old niece would have been able to tell that this was a scam. But again, what can we expect from people who can support no logical reason for supporting Vladimir Putin and his genocide, apart from the fact that Trump goes all gooey-eyed when he talks about the Russian president? But while the news is old, the fact is that many of the victims probably still aren’t aware that they have been conned. Of course, dissecting the mental acuity of MAGA supporters never loses its charm (especially when their hero foolishly thumps his chest over acing a “cognitive test,” twice).

Imagine being the teller that had to explain to this lunatic why he couldn’t cash his Trump Bucks. https://t.co/dfP4yLikTL pic.twitter.com/OddJICnAnA — Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) March 2, 2024

Just my luck I ended up behind a guy in line at the bank trying to cash in a wheelbarrow full of Trump Bucks. Turns out not only are they worthless, the paper they're printed on is so cheap it falls apart when you try to wipe away your tears of disappointment. — The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) March 2, 2024

Who is gonna break it to MAGA that Trump Bucks are worth less than whatever the currency is at Chuck E Cheese these days, and the Fed won’t be able to do anything about it? — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 2, 2024

For the sake of clarification, this innovation has no ties to the ex-president no matter how the scam has his signature style, the fact that he harbors the pressing proclivity for embezzling others out of their money, or how he will probably end up with billions in fine once all the lawsuits against him reach their conclusion.