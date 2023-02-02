If you’ve ever wanted to see Jenna Ortega covered in slime, this might be your lucky year

It really seems like Jenna Ortega is capable of owning every moment she lives in, leaving audiences in awe. While the Wednesday star recently stunned fans with a white negligee selfie, she might be rocking a more child-friendly green accessory in the near future.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards recently announced its nominees and is currently allowing children (and adults, they’re not exactly checking) around the world to vote on some of their favorite programs and actors from projects released in the previous year. Not only has Wednesday managed to get nominated for Best Family TV Show, but Jenna Ortega herself is up for Favorite Female TV Star (Family).

Wednesday has some series competition to win in its category with shows like Stranger Things, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Young Rock, and iCarly on the list of nominees. For Jenna herself to win in the other category, she’ll need to be more popular than Millie Bobby Brown, Miranda Cosgrove, Hilary Duff, Sadie Sink, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Of course, even if she wins, there’s no guarantee she’ll attend to receive the award in person, but it seems like a fun awards show outing is something Jenna is unlikely to skip out on. As for her chances of getting slimed, it is incredibly likely if she does win the award. The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards saw many famous stars getting slimed including Mr. Beast, Ron Gronkowski, Charlie Puth, Jack Harlow, and even fellow nominee Miranda Cosgrove.

Your Kids' Choice Awards co-hosts before ➡️ after.😂 We need a sponge for all this slime. Somebody call SpongeBob stat! 🧽 @MirandaCosgrove @Nickelodeon #kca pic.twitter.com/Jz3w2zSPip — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) April 10, 2022

Voting is open for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards now and is free for anyone to participate. Will fervent Wednesday fans go all out in the hopes of seeing their goth icon wined and slimed in front of children across the world? Only time can tell, but if she does, let’s hope she doesn’t bring Percy Hynes White along like she did to Paris Fashion Week. Award shows are tense enough without a person with serious allegations against him along for the ride.