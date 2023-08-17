‘It’s not that serious’: YouTuber not getting banned for exposing himself on live feed

The rules for indecent exposure in public are pretty clear: if you do it, you’ll be arrested and potentially even have to register as a sex offender. The punishment online, though? Apparently nothing if you’re YouTube star IShowSpeed. Oh, and if it was an accident.

The key here is intent. The streamer, who has more than 19 million subscribers, was playing the popular animatronic horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s when he reacted to a moment in the game, per TMZ Sports. That moment? An appearance by Chica – one of the game’s characters.

By the way, a lot of people are more worried that Chica is now forever associated with Speed.

I’m actually so annoyed by all these Fnaf people saying Glamrock Chica as a character is now ruined cuz of Speed…



She’s not y’all just keep bringing it up and therefor just do the thing you don’t want to happen like shut upppppp…



IT’S NOT THAT SERIOUS💀 pic.twitter.com/F7zjQn08UU — 💞 Ry ✨ (@RyDoge101) August 17, 2023

When he saw her, Speed stood up and started thrusting into the camera.

He reportedly said: “Oh, Chica, I miss you. I’m about to f*** you, Chica. Oh s***, this d*** up in you, baby.”

As he was thrusting, his um, you-know-what flew out of his pants. As soon as he noticed he covered himself up and the camera went back to his face. He was obviously horrified.

Look at what FNAF does to a man, bricked up over Chica. pic.twitter.com/VtMGJfo8jo — Pupsker (@Pupsker) August 17, 2023

See that face? That’s not the face of a man who wants the world to see his junk. By the way, I came across the offending video while doing my research for this article. I was not necessarily happy about that, so I understand how Speed is not either.

Because of the obvious unfortunate circumstances, or perhaps in spite of them, Speed will not be banned from YouTube. Hooray? We’ll keep you posted on any developments.