Jameela Jamil, sorry Titania, is back to let everyone know that her show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been nominated for a People’s Choice award in the most Titania way possible. The show is up for The Sci-fi/Fantasy show of 2022 award against some truly strong competition. Reacting to the news on Twitter, Jamil let everyone know in all caps just how excited she is.

The actress portrayed the powered, narcissistic social media influencer Titania, a fashionista “icon” who loved to stand directly in the spotlight and make trouble for She-Hulk in the process. The announcement of the news came not with a picture of the show’s titular character, but a fashion photoshoot image of Titania sitting astride a stool in a fabulous attention-grabbing look.

OMG WE ARE NOMINATED FOR A PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD FOR BEST SHOW "SHE HULK!" KNOWN TO MOST AS "TITANIA". pic.twitter.com/6KOfpIc26U — TITANIA (@jameelajamil) October 26, 2022

Jamil seemed to truly enjoy playing the character as much as fans enjoyed watching her, and keeps up the persona on Twitter for just these types of announcements. She even responds to fans as Titania to the joy of many. One fan was there to stroke her ego, further doubling down on her insinuation that it’s “Titania’s” show. At least she throws the actual main character, Jen (Tatiana Maslany) a bone, which is kind of her.

Everyone else is background, especially Jen, she did a good job! — TITANIA (@jameelajamil) October 26, 2022

She also responded to one fan’s claim that her character carried the show saying, “my back is hurting.”

My back is hurting 💅 — TITANIA (@jameelajamil) October 26, 2022

These are the kinds of tweets that Titania feeds off of and it’s great to see the character interact in the real world with her real-world fans.

The show is up against some mighty strong competition though, including another Marvel show, Moon Knight. The other nominees are HBO’s House of The Dragon, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Netflix’s Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy, NBC’s La Brea, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The outcome will be decided by the general public and the ceremony will be broadcasted by NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6 with SNL’s Kenan Thompson hosting.