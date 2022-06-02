Disney Plus is adding star power to its upcoming Percy Jackson series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Variety announced the powerful new additions today, including Will & Grace‘s Megan Mullally and Big Mouth‘s Jason Mantzoukas. Virginia Kull, Timm Sharp, and Glynn Turman have also joined the cast, in addition to the previously-announced Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri.

Variety also shared with excited fans the roles each new actor will be playing. Mullally will take on the mantle of Mrs. Dodds, with Mantzoukas playing Dionysus, AKA Mr. D. Kull will play matriarch Sally Jackson, Percy’s mother, with Sharp acting as Gabe Ugliano, Percy’s stepfather. Finally, Turman will play the role of Chiron, AKA Mr. Brunner — and there’s a lot of excitement that dwells beneath the surface of Chiron.

Rick Riordan, the writer of the Percy Jackson series, shared two exciting Instagram photos today, noting that filming for the Disney Plus project has begun. The second image shared a casting update that Variety further elaborated on.

For those who have never read the novels, the story of Percy Jackson is an adventure with a supernatural spin, and you’ve got time to read them before the upcoming series hits Disney Plus.

The synopsis for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians is as follows:

“The live-action “Percy Jackson” show tells the fantastical tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

There’s no release date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians yet, but we’ll keep you updated.