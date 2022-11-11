Action fanatics everywhere had to pick up their jaws off the floor when the trailer for John Wick 4 came out Thursday, not only for the usual action-packed scenes, but for the movie’s amazing-looking cinematography.

One Twitter user was absolutely gushing about the “breathtaking” and gorgeously lit scenes we saw in the trailer as shot by cinematographer Dan Lausten.

These shots from JOHN WICK 4! 🤌



Yes, we all love the action set-pieces in these films but Dan Laustsen's cinematography is equally breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/jRLSiCEjZF — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) November 10, 2022

“Beautiful colors,” another movie fan remarked.

beautiful colours in the john wick 4 trailer pic.twitter.com/uvsbVBKZZA — ⋆ ࣪ ᖭི༏ᖫྀ ⋆ ࣪ 🩸 (@keanuscigarette) November 10, 2022

Only the pinched fingers emoji could summarize one fan’s thoughts about the gorgeous number of shots seen in the trailer.

Another Twitter user called the shot composition the absolute “highlight” of the trailer.

The #JohnWick4 trailer is absolutely brilliant, great song choice, just enough action to get you pumped, new mysterious characters & probably most surprisingly the cinematography is the highlight of the trailer. pic.twitter.com/RG5FA7lDmB — MoviesThatMaher (@MoviesThatMaher) November 10, 2022

Another commentator could only describe the trailer as containing “gorgeous visuals.”

John wick 4 has some absolutely gorgeous visuals pic.twitter.com/Mgj7bEQpts — nathan (@paceandbounce_) November 10, 2022

Another Twitter user compared one shot seen in the trailer to an iconic scene in Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.

Looking madcap & OTT as ever, excited is an understatement. Immediately thought of 'The Last Crusade' when that sunset frame appeared, nice 🤘 pic.twitter.com/uWkaYDsekP — 🎬📺 Darth Sean 🎮🖖🏼 (@darthsean85) November 10, 2022

Even the official Twitter account for IMDb seemed stoked at the Keanu Reeves-starring film.

Ready for J💥HN WICK — IMDb (@IMDb) November 10, 2022

People already had their cinema memes locked and loaded to pre-emptively heap praise on the film.

Other John Wick stans imagined their looks on opening night.

Me opening night: pic.twitter.com/GgOi8AtdAg — kang the conqueror (@artoftrey) November 10, 2022

Theee tickets for John Wick4, please pic.twitter.com/uL0l4KKCdk — Oth K (@Othmane_1887) November 10, 2022

Two tickets for John Wick please pic.twitter.com/4q79PMkhPH — Ashish Horo (@AshishHoro4) November 10, 2022

Another Twitter user could only imagine John Wick 4‘s impossibly high Rotten Tomatoes scores once it comes out.

The John Wick franchise has arguably revitalized not only Keanu Reeves’ career, but action movies in general. Part of that is because stunt professional-turned-filmmaker Chad Stahelski has taken the helm behind the camera in the series, including directing John Wick 4. Gone are the Bourne Identity clones in cinemas utilizing claustrophobic shakey-cams and quick-edits, but rather, every action movie today seems to be trying to emulate the more smoothly presented, intricately choreographed, action scenes of the John Wick franchise.

John Wick 4 comes to theaters on March 24, 2023.