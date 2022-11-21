Kanye West appears to be running for president with the help of Milo Yiannopoulos, reveals ‘YE24’ merch

It’s been mercifully quiet in the past couple of weeks on the Kanye West front, but that may be changing quite rapidly. Not only has the disgraced rapper’s Twitter ban been lifted, but Ye has also confirmed he will be making a bid to run for president in 2024.

Footage has surfaced of West giving a tour of his merch production facility with “YE24” printed on various articles of clothing, and he is also seen entering the building with right-wing figurehead Milo Yiannopoulos.

Speaking to the cameraman, West introduces Milo as his campaign manager. Yiannopoulos jokingly asks West, ‘Is that an announcement?’, to which he responds, ‘I guess it is.’

In the footage shot by X17, West is seen chatting with workers on the production line and showing off the various articles of YE24 clothing to the camera. “We’re getting past the past, we’re focussed on the future,” says West to the cameraman.

West also just resurfaced on Twitter, sending out a ‘test tweet’ to confirm he was unblocked, before following up with another tweet simply saying ‘Shalom’ with a smiley face, clearly, a backhanded jibe at the community the rapper has spent the last few months antagonizing.

West was a well-known supporter of Donald Trump (who also just got reinstated on Twitter, by the way) over the course of his initial 2016 presidential bid, however, this time around he seems to want to run against him.

Perhaps it’s because Trump seems to have opted to distance himself from West, which is truly telling about how far-gone Ye’s reputation is.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again. Twitter is an absolute dumpster fire under Elon Musk. Free speech is one thing, inciting violence and hate groups is another.